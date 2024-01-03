en English
Bermuda

Remembering Steve Dunleavy: A Man of Service and Love

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Remembering Steve Dunleavy: A Man of Service and Love

John Stephen Dunleavy, widely known as Steve, a retired Sergeant of the Bermuda Police Service (BPS), a dedicated father and grandfather, and an adored friend, passed away on June 24th, 1946, leaving behind a legacy of service and love. A man with a profound passion for Bermuda and its community, Steve’s life was marked by his commitment to the welfare of others, his achievements in sports, and his dedication to his family.

A Devoted Family Man

Steve is survived by his three children: Sean Dunleavy [Neera], Christian Dunleavy [Michelle], and Katherine Cupidore [Anthony], and their mother, his loving wife, Susan Dunleavy. Known for his immense love for his family, Steve was a doting grandfather to Eleanor, Jay, Robin, Olivia, and Asha Dunleavy, as well as Stella and Sebastian Cupidore. His family extended beyond his immediate circle to include his sister, Irene Coward [Neil], his cousin Bernard, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Life of Service

Steve’s professional journey was marked by his service in the Bermuda Police Service from 1968 until his retirement as a Sergeant in 1997. His dedication was not limited to his professional obligations. Steve was a committed volunteer, particularly with The Bermuda Red Cross and Meals on Wheels, signifying his deep-rooted desire to assist and uplift his community.

Champion on the Snooker Table and Beyond

Steve Dunleavy’s passion for sports shone brightly in his achievements in snooker. He was a five-time Bermuda singles champion and a three-time doubles champion, proudly representing Bermuda in international competitions. His love for snooker was just as profound as his love for Bermuda, a testament to his multifaceted personality.

In remembrance of Steve, his family encourages donations to Meals on Wheels, CATs Bermuda, or The Bermuda Red Cross, reflecting his lifelong commitment to serving his community. A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club on January 7, 2024. Friends and family are invited to share stories and raise a toast to Steve’s life, with guests asked to wear bright Bermuda colors, especially pink, though not red, capturing the vibrant spirit that Steve embodied.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

