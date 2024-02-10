Remembering Romulo 'Romy' F. Marinas: A Pillar of Philippine Journalism

In a poignant farewell to one of the pillars of Philippine journalism, Romulo "Romy" F. Marinas, a former desk editor of The Manila Times, passed away at the age of 74. Marinas, who had been part of the Times' family since 1986, was renowned for his contributions to the News, Regions, and Opinion sections, as well as his insightful pieces in the opinion and sports sections. His weekly sports column, "Free Kick," which primarily focused on football, was a much-anticipated read for many.

A Life Devoted to the Pursuit of Truth

Born on August 18, 1949, in Manila, Marinas graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Mapúa Institute of Technology. However, it was his passion for journalism that ultimately shaped his career. Before joining The Manila Times, Marinas worked for the National Food Authority and in the private sector. He also served as a news editor for The Daily Tribune, further honing his craft and establishing himself as a respected figure in the industry.

A Legacy That Transcends the Sporting Field

Marinas' love for sports, particularly football, was evident in his weekly column, "Free Kick." Through his incisive analysis and engaging storytelling, he brought the world of sports to life for his readers. His passion for the game and his commitment to uncovering the stories that mattered made him a beloved figure among sports enthusiasts and journalists alike.

A Final Farewell

As the news of Marinas' passing spreads, friends, family, and colleagues are coming together to pay their respects and celebrate his life. His body will lie in state at the St. Peter Chapels along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, starting on Monday, February 12. It is a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth and the art of storytelling.

In the end, Romulo "Romy" F. Marinas leaves behind an indelible legacy that extends far beyond the pages of The Manila Times. His commitment to journalistic integrity, his passion for sports, and his unwavering dedication to his craft have inspired countless individuals and will continue to do so for generations to come. As we say our final goodbyes, we are reminded of the power of words and the importance of preserving the stories that shape our world.