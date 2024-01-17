Remembering 'Mr. Perseverance': Nebraska Sports Community Mourns the Loss of Kevin Kuehl and Other Notables

On the cold morning of January 6, 2024, the Nebraska sports community woke up to the disheartening news of Kevin Kuehl's passing. Kuehl was not just a former basketball player; he was a symbol of tenacity and grit, fondly known as 'Mr. Perseverance' since 1978. His journey on the court and off it has left an indelible mark. Kuehl's death came just days shy of his 68th birthday, casting a pall over the vibrant sports scene of Nebraska.

Legacy of 'Mr. Perseverance'

Kevin Kuehl's basketball career was a testament to his resilience. As a player for the Creighton Bluejays, Kuehl saw limited play during his initial three years. However, his senior season was a different story. He stole the limelight with his significant contributions, especially in a memorable triple-overtime loss to No. 13 DePaul. His steadfast spirit during this match encapsulated why he was dubbed 'Mr. Perseverance.'

Life Off the Court

After his college basketball stint, Kuehl embarked on a 43-year-long journey in the railroad industry. His work ethic and resilience echoed his sporting years, underscoring the man's unwavering spirit. His funeral Mass was held at Creighton Prep on a Saturday, followed by visitation, a somber gathering that paid tribute to a life well-lived and fought.

Mourning Other Nebraska Sports Icons

Kuehl's death wasn't the only loss the Nebraska sports community grappled with. The region also mourned the loss of other notable figures, including Bill Janssen, a Nebraska Football Hall of Famer; Dale Smidt, a successful high school coach and athletic director; and Walt Smith, a respected local sports broadcaster. These losses, coming in close succession, have left a gaping void in Nebraska's sports milieu.

The article also mentioned the rescheduled John Stella/Bill Olson Foundation celebration. The event, now set for January 27, provides scholarships, serving as a reminder of the ongoing legacy of Nebraska's sports figures.

While the losses are profound, the legacies these stalwarts leave behind will continue to inspire future generations, reminding them of the grit, passion, and perseverance that marked their lives.