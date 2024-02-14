Remembering Maureen Mullins: The Matriarch of a Legendary Racing Dynasty

Maureen Mullins, the matriarch of a legendary racing dynasty and a prominent owner-breeder, has passed away at the age of 94. Her departure marks the end of an era in Irish racing, where she left an indelible mark over seven decades.

A Legacy of Champions

Maureen, mother to champion trainers Willie, Tony, and Tom Mullins, was instrumental in her late husband Paddy's illustrious training career. At their base in Goresbridge, County Kilkenny, Paddy became a 10-time Irish champion trainer, a feat made possible by Maureen's unwavering support and keen insights.

Paddy's legacy includes the legendary Dawn Run, the only horse to complete the Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double at Cheltenham, and Group One successes with Hurry Harriet and Vintage Tipple.

Maureen's Triumphs

Maureen herself was a successful owner-breeder, with her horses achieving significant victories in prestigious Irish handicaps. Among her triumphs were the 1979 Irish Cambridgeshire and the 1984 Irish Lincoln.

Kilcruit, initially racing in her silks, became a Grade One winner in 2021, further cementing Maureen's reputation in the racing world.

A Family Affair

Maureen's passion for racing extended to her children and grandchildren. Her sons and daughter, including George and Sandra, were all successful jockeys.

In 1982, Maureen herself won a female riders' event at Gowran Park, proving that her talent on the turf was not limited to breeding and ownership.

Her grandchildren, including Patrick, Danny, David, Charlie, and Emmet, have continued the family's racing success, emphasizing their immense influence on National Hunt racing.

As the matriarch of a renowned racing dynasty, Maureen Mullins' life was a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and family unity. Her legacy will endure, as her descendants continue to make their mark on the racing world.

Today, February 14, 2024, marks a day of mourning for the Mullins family and the racing community. But it is also a day to celebrate the life of a remarkable woman who left an indelible impact on the sport she loved.