Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion

Mark Bliss, the former head coach at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, had a bond with Jim Dostal that went beyond their professional collaboration. They were brothers in arms, partners in the noble mission of shaping young minds through the conduit of sports. Their friendship, born in the distant lands of Australia during a bowl game, was as enduring as it was inspiring. The loss of Dostal, at the age of 59, has left a void in Bliss’s life and the entire Cedar Rapids community.

Jim Dostal: A Life Lived with Integrity

Jim Dostal’s personality was a beacon of positive energy that impacted many lives. Known for his integrity, compassion, and unwavering work ethic, Dostal was a beloved figure in his community. As an All-America linebacker at Coe College, assistant coach at Coe, head coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, and a teacher, Dostal’s influence was profound. His leadership steered Cedar Rapids Jefferson to the Class 4A playoff semifinals in 1992. The legacy he leaves behind is a testament to his dedication to the game and the positive influence he had on his students and players.

Mark Bliss: The Bond Beyond the Field

Mark Bliss, who stepped down as head coach to take care of his ailing daughter, spoke highly of Dostal. Dostal was not just a professional associate to Bliss; he was a friend who shared unforgettable moments both on and off the field. Bliss insisted on having Dostal as his defensive coordinator at Prairie High School, a decision that reflected the deep trust and mutual respect between the two. The loss of Dostal is deeply felt by Bliss, a testament to the profound bond they shared.

Ernest Buresh’s Philanthropic Legacy

In other news, Joanne and the late Ernest Ernie Buresh of Cedar Rapids made a significant donation to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. A million-dollar gift, it brings the museum closer to its fundraising goal for a much-needed makeover. Ernest Buresh, a respected banker and philanthropist in Eastern Iowa, is remembered for his philanthropic efforts. The gift honors President Hoover, known as the Great Humanitarian for his hunger relief efforts, and is designated for the London Life exhibit that showcases the life of Herbert and Lou Henry Hoover. The museum’s renovation, expected to be completed by mid-2026, aims to engage audiences of all ages with 21st-century advancements.