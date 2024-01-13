en English
Obituary

Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator’s Legacy Beyond Politics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator’s Legacy Beyond Politics

The public memorial service held for former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, was a poignant tribute to a life lived with dedication, punctuality, and generosity. The event, held at Fiserv Forum, saw over 200 people gather to honor a man who was not only a significant figure in state politics and business, but also one of the most successful Wisconsin Democrats in modern history.

Legacy Beyond Politics

While Kohl’s contributions to politics and business were significant, it was his impact on the lives of vulnerable people, his commitment to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, and his tenure as owner of the Milwaukee Bucks that were the focus of the day’s tributes.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with President Joe Biden, honored Kohl’s legacy, acknowledging the breadth and depth of his impact. But it was not just these grand gestures that were remembered. The Senator’s Tuna Sandwich at the Pfister Hotel’s café, named in his honor, was a symbol of his humble tastes and regular habits.

The Senator and the Sandwich

Cafe at the Pfister in the Pfister Hotel, was a place where Kohl was known to frequent, with a preferred booth where he routinely met his childhood friend, former MLB Commissioner Allan H. (Bud) Selig, for lunch every Thursday at 11:45 a.m., a tradition that lasted about 12 years. Selig shared a reminiscence of Kohl’s punctuality during the memorial, recalling a time he was late and Kohl’s reference to Vince Lombardi’s stance against tardiness.

Generosity Until the End

In his final act of generosity, Kohl visited the Pfister two days before his death and gifted $300 checks to every hotel employee, a gesture that totaled around $40,000, confirmed by a Kohl assistant. This act was a testament to his kindness and his long-standing relationship with the hotel and its staff.

Selig expressed that he would miss their weekly lunches and reminisced about their time together. In a time of loss, it was these simple moments and impactful gestures that were celebrated, painting a picture of a man who was as generous in his personal life as he was in his public one.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

