Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports

Greg Larson, a distinguished attorney and passionate sports enthusiast, breathed his last at the ripe age of 64, leaving a legacy of professionalism and fervor. Born on October 1, 1959, in Fargo, North Dakota, Larson’s journey of life, marked by his love for sports and law, came to a serene end on January 2, 2024.

Early Life and Education

The son of Harold and Ilene (Pederson) Larson, Greg was a graduate of Fargo North High School’s class of 1978. From his school days, Greg was a keen participant in football, baseball, and basketball, including American Legion Baseball. He further pursued his fondness for baseball at Moorhead State University, leading him to broader horizons in the world of sports.

A Life Dedicated to Law and Sports

In 1986, Larson moved to San Diego, California, with a clear vision to establish a career in law. He graduated from UND School of Law and eventually set up his private practice. His commitment to the field of law and his unrelenting work ethic earned him great respect among his peers and clientele. Alongside his thriving career, Larson’s ardor for sports never dimmed. He was a steadfast fan of Duke basketball and the New York Yankees, and enjoyed indulging in reading during his leisure time.

Personal Life and Legacy

Over two decades ago, Greg met Kyoko Yoshihara, a woman who would later become his life partner. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and settled in Torrance, California, where they both practiced law. Greg is survived by his wife, Kyoko, her family in Japan, his sisters Kim, Kari, and Wendy, and their families. His extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, also survive him. Larson was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, pet dog Rusty, and cats Cassie and Zoom-Zoom.

A service in honor of Greg Larson will be held at the Hope Lutheran Church North Campus in Fargo, North Dakota, on January 22, 2024, with visitation one hour prior to the service. His life story stands as a testimony to his dedication to his profession, his enduring love for sports, and his remarkable contribution to his community.