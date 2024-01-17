Remarkable Turnaround for Greely High's Boys' Hockey Team; Yarmouth/Freeport Girls Continue to Impress

It's been a season of remarkable transformation for the boys' hockey team at Greely High. After a lackluster performance last year with just two victories, the team has managed to flip the script, now boasting a commendable 7-2 record at the season's halfway mark. This impressive run has catapulted them to the top of the Class B South Heal Point standings, a testament to their resilience and grit. Interestingly, their only two losses were closely contested matches against Class A teams, further underscoring the team's remarkable growth.

Advertisment

Resurgence Rooted in Senior Leadership

Ask Coach Barry Mothes, and he'll tell you that the credit for this dramatic turnaround goes to the team's six seniors. Their commitment and determination during the offseason have injected a new life into the team, setting the stage for the team's success. Two of these seniors, Sean Allen and Finn Murphy, made the strategic decision to switch positions to defense, thereby bolstering the team's back line. The tale of renewal doesn't stop there. Goalie Will Klein, another senior, has shown significant improvement, becoming a reliable last line of defense for the team.

Offensive Prowess

Advertisment

The team's offense has not been left behind in this renaissance. Led by the dynamic trio of Lucas Martin, Charlie Moore, and Sean Allen, the Rangers have consistently put pressure on their opponents. This offensive firepower is a key component of their success thus far. However, the team now faces a stern test. The second half of the season features matches against the top contenders in their league, a challenge the Rangers are ready to face head-on.

Yarmouth/Freeport Girls' Hockey Team: A Power to Reckon With

Meanwhile, the girls' hockey team from Yarmouth/Freeport is also making waves. Following their regional title win, the team has continued their impressive run, currently holding a 9-3 record. This places them at the top of the North Division, a position they intend to defend fiercely. Coach David Intraversato believes their success is rooted in the team's improved game speed during practices. The Clippers' offense is deep, with contributions from across the roster and a remarkable power play performance. The team is now preparing to go head-to-head with their primary challenger, Penobscot, in two highly-anticipated matches.

Across Maine, girls' hockey has seen a surge in scoring, with 15 players averaging over one-and-a-half points per game and four players reaching the 40-point mark. However, this rise in scoring has also highlighted disparities in team strengths, with some teams struggling to compete due to a lack of experienced players.