Reliance Foundation Athletes Triumph at Khelo India Youth Games

The Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu witnessed a spectacular display of skill and determination from athletes representing the Reliance Foundation. A collective effort led to the securing of a whopping six medals, including three golds, two silvers, and one bronze.

Standout Performances

Mohammad Reyan Basha emerged as a standout, clinching a gold medal in the men's 100m sprint with an impressive time of 10.81 seconds. His contribution went beyond individual glory as he also played a crucial role in securing a silver medal for the Odisha 1000m sprint medley team alongside his teammate, Rajendra Sidhu.

In the field events, Ommkar Prasad Nanda dominated with his strength and precision. He bagged gold medals in both the shot put, with a best throw of 18.48 meters, and the hammer throw, reaching a remarkable distance of 65.08 meters.

Notable Contributions

Other noteworthy performances came from athletes like Sunita Santa and Sandeep Gond. Santa triumphed with a bronze medal in the women's 2000m steeplechase clocking 7:21.16 seconds. Gond, on the other hand, carved his way to a silver in the men's 110m hurdles, finishing at 13.89 seconds.

Collective Success and Future Prospects

The collective achievements of these young athletes propelled Odisha to the overall boys' event championship silver medal in athletics. The Head Coach of Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Centre, Martin Owens, basked in the glory of his team's achievements. He expressed immense pride in the athletes' efforts and conveyed optimism about their future performances. Owens emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and has set his sights on aiming for gold in the next games.