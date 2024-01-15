en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers

In a novel exchange of footballing cultures, Relebohile Mofokeng, a rising star from South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, has recently had a three-month training stint with the UK’s Premier League club, the Wolverhampton Wanderers. This unprecedented move was confirmed by the Pirates’ head coach, Jose Riveiro, in October of the previous year. Mofokeng’s journey reflects the global connectedness of football and the immense opportunities it presents for young and talented players.

Mofokeng’s Journey: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Following his return to South Africa, Mofokeng has managed to secure a regular spot in the Pirates’ starting lineup. He has made quite an impression, racking up 20 appearances across all competitions this season. His rapid rise is particularly notable, as he was promoted to the Pirates’ first team after spending less than six months in the Pirates DStv Diski Challenge. Prior to that, he was recruited from the illustrious School of Excellence.

Insights from the Training Experience

As part of the PSL and Multichoice’s Player Transition Programme in collaboration with the GIBS Institution, Mofokeng shared insights from his training experience. He expressed optimism for a possible move to Wolverhampton in the future, despite not receiving direct feedback from the club regarding his performance during the training stint. Mofokeng noted the comparable skill levels between PSL players and those at Wolverhampton, suggesting a promising future for himself and other promising South African footballers.

Looking Ahead

Relebohile Mofokeng’s journey is a testament to the potential of South African football talent on the global stage. It’s a story of ambition, resilience, and the sheer will to succeed. Mofokeng’s experience with Wolverhampton Wanderers may just be the beginning of a new era in which South African footballers regularly train with and transition to top-tier international clubs. The future of South African football shines brightly, with Mofokeng lighting the way.

0
South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Africa

See more
21 seconds ago
DRDGOLD Limited to Shine at 121 Mining Investment Conference
Leading South African gold resource reclamation company, DRDGOLD Limited, has officially announced its participation in the esteemed 121 Mining Investment Conference, set to happen in Cape Town on February 5-6, 2024. This highly-anticipated event is expected to host more than 125 mining corporations and in excess of 550 investors, creating a platform for pre-arranged, targeted
DRDGOLD Limited to Shine at 121 Mining Investment Conference
Sanral Energizes Construction Industry with R28 Billion in New Tenders
10 mins ago
Sanral Energizes Construction Industry with R28 Billion in New Tenders
Wave of Shootings Rattles Hanover Park and Trenton: Multiple Injured and Two Dead
10 mins ago
Wave of Shootings Rattles Hanover Park and Trenton: Multiple Injured and Two Dead
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
5 mins ago
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
6 mins ago
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
10 mins ago
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
15 seconds
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
21 seconds
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
32 seconds
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
4 mins
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
4 mins
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
5 mins
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
5 mins
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
5 mins
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
5 mins
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
5 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
26 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app