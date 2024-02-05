Regis Jesuit Girls Swim Team Makes a Splash at League Championships

The Regis Jesuit girls swim team made waves at the 2024 Continental "A" League Championships, securing a commendable fifth-place finish. The team's strong performance was led by their divers, who showcased their skills at Grandview High School, resulting in seven of them making it to the top 13.

A Dive for Victory

Senior Sarah Mann was the star of the event, clinching the league championship for the second consecutive year and achieving a season-high score of 449.40 points. Mann edged out teammate Maya Kriz by a slim margin of 7.4 points. Their combined efforts added 50 points to the team's tally. Juniors Jasmine Munn and Bailey Engle also made their mark by placing ninth and tenth, contributing to the team's overall score.

Swimming to Success

The swimming finals, held at Heritage High School, saw Regis Jesuit's relay teams put up a spirited fight. They secured sixth place in both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. Individual swimmers also put their best foot forward, with several making it to the B finals. The best individual finishes for the team were achieved by sophomore Kate Deboer and junior Samantha Smith.

The Road Ahead

With the league championships behind them, the Regis Jesuit girls swim team is now focused on the upcoming Class 5A girls state swim meet. The meet is set to take place from February 7-9 at the Veterans' Memorial Aquatic Center. The team's impressive performance at the league championships has set a high bar, and they are undoubtedly preparing to make an even bigger splash at the state meet.