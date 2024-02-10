Regional High School Basketball Scores: Thrilling Matchups and Stunning Victories

High School Basketball Scores: Regional Matchups Deliver Thrilling Performances

In a thrilling display of athleticism and teamwork, high school basketball teams across the region faced off in a series of intense matchups. Scores from these games, held on February 11, 2024, showcase the talent and determination of young athletes vying for victory.

Aberdeen Christian and Sully Buttes: A Triumphant Display

Aberdeen Christian took the court against Sully Buttes with a fierce determination, ultimately claiming a decisive victory of 78-54. The game showcased the team's exceptional skills and cohesive play, as they dominated the court from the starting buzzer.

Belle Fourche and Kadoka: A Nail-Biter to the Finish

In another exciting matchup, Belle Fourche edged out Kadoka with a score of 52-45. This closely-contested game saw both teams giving their all, with Belle Fourche ultimately securing the win in the final moments.

Bridgewater-Emery and Platte-Geddes: A Commanding Victory

Bridgewater-Emery demonstrated their prowess on the court with a commanding 64-50 victory over Platte-Geddes. The team's impressive performance was marked by strong offensive plays and solid defense, leaving no doubt as to their superior skills.

In other matchups, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte triumphed over Wakpala with a score of 85-53, Colome defeated Flandreau Indian 71-36, and DeSmet won against Hills-Beaver Creek with a score of 63-45. Dell Rapids St Mary secured a hard-fought victory over Gregory with a score of 59-53, while Douglas claimed a 62-49 win over Red Cloud.

Edgemont beat Lower Brule 55-51, Elkton-Lake Benton won over Garretson 63-55, and Flandreau secured a victory against Clark-Willow Lake with a score of 50-31. Freeman beat Lower Brule 55-51, and Groton won over Mobridge-Pollock with a decisive score of 78-39.

Harrisburg defeated Rapid City Stevens 59-52, and Howard claimed a 53-48 victory over Parkston. Iroquois-Lake Preston beat Arlington 69-63, while Lakota Tech triumphed over Crazy Horse with a score of 68-55. Lead-Deadwood won against Redfield with a score of 82-51, and Lemmon High School secured a 65-60 victory over New Underwood.

Leola-Frederick High School beat Webster 77-58, Madison won over Canton with a score of 80-74, and Marty triumphed over Bennett County 90-71. McCook Central-Montrose beat Corsica/Stickney 55-48, and Milbank won against Tri-Valley with a score of 63-48.

North Central beat Herreid-Selby 65-59, and Philip secured a 49-44 victory over Centerville. Potter County won over Kimball-White Lake with a score of 59-41, and Sioux Valley beat Parker 72-37. St Francis triumphed over Lyman 76-73, and St Thomas More defeated Mt. Vernon/Plankinton with a score of 49-38.

Todd County beat Miller 49-48 in a nail-biting finish, Upton, Wyo. won over Little Wound 55-39, and White River secured a victory over Canistota with a score of 58-50. Finally, Yankton beat Rapid City Central 64-34, demonstrating their skills and determination on the court.

In an exciting turn of events, Carencro defeated Lafayette with a score of 56-54, while Southside edged out New Iberia 32-29. Beau Chene triumphed over Breaux Bridge 59-55, and Opelousas won against Cecilia with a score of 49-37.

David Thibodaux beat Teurlings 39-35, and Washington-Marion won over Eunice 66-48. Northside secured a 54-50 victory over Lafayette Christian, and LaGrange triumphed over Rayne with a score of 78-71. Abbeville beat Kaplan 56-38, and St. Martinville won against Crowley 56-49.

Northwest claimed a decisive 72-20 victory over Pine Prairie, and Catholic-NI beat Acadiana Renaissance 46-30. Franklin won over Ascension Episcopal 59-37, and Geo Next Generation triumphed over Lafayette Renaissance with a score of 61-49.

Welsh beat Notre Dame 46-33, Highland Baptist won over Jeanerette 54-45, and East Beauregard secured a 71-31 victory over St. Edmund. Vermilion Catholic triumphed over Centerville 49-39, and JS Clark won against Lacassine 55-50.

Episcopal of Acadiana beat Midland 66-62, Reeves won over Northside Christian 97-67, and Acadiana triumphed over Comeaux with a score of 56-51. North Vermilion secured a 74-57 victory over Westgate, and Ville Platte won against Church Point 60-55.

Mamou beat Iota 54-50, Sacred Heart won over Port Barre 64-52, and Loreauville triumphed over Delcambre with a score of 70-19. Pitkin won against St. Edmund 78-46, showcasing their exceptional skills on the court.

As the dust settles from these exhilarating matchups, it's clear that the young athletes of these high school basketball teams have demonstrated their talent, determination, and passion for the sport. With their impressive performances and thrilling finishes, they've left a lasting impact on fans and spectators alike.