Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets’ Championship Hopes

Point guard for the Denver Nuggets, Reggie Jackson, despite a late-2019 shooting slump, has ushered in 2024 with a commendable performance. Jackson, who had managed to net only 29.2% of his shots across six games, made a comeback in the first game of the new year. He scored 15 points, making 6 out of 11 attempts, contributing to a victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

Overcoming the Slump

Jackson acknowledged his previous poor performance but expressed confidence in his work ethic and vigorous preparation. He demonstrated a steadfast belief in his ability to overcome the shooting slump. The Nuggets’ coach, Michael Malone, echoed Jackson’s sentiments, attributing his improved performance to him finding his rhythm again.

The Role of Health and Team Dynamics

Factors such as a skin lesion and calf tightness might have impacted Jackson’s performance. However, he has shown his resilience by playing in all 35 games of the season so far. His role within the team increased in November because of an injury to teammate Jamal Murray. During this period, Jackson delivered stellar performances, a highlight of which was a 35-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Looking Forward

Despite experiencing a dip in his shooting percentages in December, Jackson remains unwavering in his routine and optimistic about overcoming the slump. The Nuggets, led by Jackson and DeAndre Jordan, have managed to maintain their competitive edge, securing a third-place ranking in the Western Conference. Amidst injuries to key players, the duo’s contribution has been significant in keeping the team’s championship dreams alive.