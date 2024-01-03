Reggie Bush Unveils ‘Character Concerns’ Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub

In a surprising revelation, 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, Reggie Bush, has shed light on the circumstances that led to his snub by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft. Despite being the hot favorite for the first overall pick, Bush was passed over by the Texans, who instead opted for defensive end Mario Williams.

Pre-Draft Conversations and Assumptions

According to Bush, he had only spoken with the Texans prior to the draft. This was due to the widespread assumption among other teams that he would be snapped up immediately. However, the Texans’ decision to overlook Bush left many puzzled and questioning the true rationale behind their choice.

An Investigation into Character

As Bush disclosed in a discussion with Julian Edelman, Charley Casserly, the then General Manager of the Texans, had launched an investigation into his character. This probe was ostensibly triggered by issues surrounding Bush’s Heisman Trophy. Allegations were rife that Bush had accepted illegal benefits during his college years, a violation of NCAA rules. The investigation, Bush stated, concluded with a verdict of ‘bad character’, leading the Texans to bypass him.

Post-Draft Careers: Bush vs Williams

After being overlooked by the Texans, Bush was drafted by the New Orleans Saints. During his tenure with the Saints, he was part of the team that clinched a Super Bowl victory, a milestone yet to be achieved by the Texans. On the other hand, despite the ‘bad character’ label, Bush never matched the individual accolades that Mario Williams garnered in the NFL. Williams went on to become a two-time First-Team All-Pro, cementing his status as a successful pick for the Texans.