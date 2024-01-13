en English
Jamaica

Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers

In light of the impending 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Qualifiers, the under-20 Reggae Boyz, led by head coach John Wall, have embarked on a rigorous domestic training camp. The camp is aimed at refining a 24-man squad while providing a fair chance for local-based players to demonstrate their potential and secure their place in the final team. As the Boyz gear up to challenge Group F opponents Bermuda, Grenada, and Martinique, this camp serves as a pivotal platform for the players to rise to the occasion.

Scouting Talent Across Borders

The process of team selection, as Wall assures, will be devoid of any preferential treatment. Players from three distinct pools – local, North America-based, and Europe-based – will be considered, their performances meticulously assessed. This inclusive strategy underpins the Jamaican football ethos – to unearth and nurture talent wherever it may lie.

Training and Preparations

The current training camp, taking place at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, is slated to continue until January 14. The subsequent phase of preparation involves a camp in Trinidad and Tobago, from January 19 to 22. This step in the preparation phase includes a series of friendly matches, including two against the Trinidad national team and one against a senior club, providing the Reggae Boyz a chance to test their mettle.

Towards the Under-20 Championship

A final camp is scheduled from February 14 to 28, right before the qualifiers begin. The primary aim is to advance from Group F to the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship – a feat that hinges on the performance of the top team in the group. The group matches will commence on February 23 at the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association Technical Centre in Basseterre, setting the stage for a showdown of promising talent.

Jamaica Sports Trinidad and Tobago
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

