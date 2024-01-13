en English
Sports

Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches

In an unexpected turn of events during a match between Newcastle United and Burton Albion at St James’ Park, referee Keith Stroud found himself at the center of a controversy. The incident that sparked the disapproval transpired early in the first half when Newcastle’s frontman, Dwight Gayle, was pushed. Reacting to the incident, Stroud awarded a penalty kick to Newcastle.

Controversy Unfolds

Midfielder Matt Ritchie stepped up to take the penalty and successfully netted the ball. However, in a baffling decision that left players and spectators alike scratching their heads, Stroud didn’t allow the goal to stand. Instead of the goal being acknowledged or the penalty being retaken as per standard regulations, Stroud gave a free-kick to Burton Albion. Newcastle players, flabbergasted by the ruling, protested the decision but to no avail. The game resumed with a free-kick for Burton from the edge of their own penalty area.

Seeking Clarity

As confusion ensued, speculations arose that the decision might have been due to an encroachment during the penalty kick. However, the details remained hazy, leaving players, staff, and fans in a state of bewilderment. The referee’s decision, seeming inexplicable based on standard soccer regulations, remained a puzzle.

Another Controversial Decision

In a separate incident, Stroud was once again in the spotlight for a controversial decision. During a match between Rotherham United and Stoke City, Stroud awarded a foul leading to a 20-yard finish by Lewis Baker for Stoke City. This decision, considered dubious by many, resulted in Rotherham United suffering their third defeat to Stoke City this season. The match concluded with Rotherham remaining at the bottom spot, casting a shadow over their prospects for the rest of the campaign.

As the dust settles, these incidents have left a mark on the minds of soccer enthusiasts, raising questions about the decision-making and judgment of referees in the sport.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

