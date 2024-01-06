en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Reese Downey Scores 1,000th Career Point Amidst High School Sports Highlights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Reese Downey Scores 1,000th Career Point Amidst High School Sports Highlights

Junior Reese Downey of Absegami High School carved a significant milestone in her basketball career, scoring her 1,000th point during the Braves’ 55-17 triumph over Kingsway Regional. The high school sports arena has recently been lit up by various noteworthy achievements by other student athletes and teams, adding to the thrill of competition.

Downey’s Historic Achievement

Downey’s milestone came during a match on December 27. The Fairleigh Dickinson recruit, who played a pivotal role in the Braves’ victory, had accumulated a total of 1,033 career points by the end of the game. Her performance stands out as one of the highlights in recent high school sports events.

Stellar Performances Across the Board

The Mainland Regional basketball teams have been showcasing stellar performances, boasting a combined record of 15-0 as of Friday. Southern Regional’s 2023 graduate, Ryan Cuberio, received the John Kaszuba Memorial Service Award for his contributions during the Score at the Shore basketball tournament.

Chase Hansen, a sophomore at Lower Cape May Regional, earned recognition as the most outstanding wrestler at two tournaments, maintaining an undefeated record of 12-0. Kori Segich, a senior at Ocean City, and Averie Harding, a junior at Egg Harbor Township, have piloted their respective basketball teams to strong starts with their impressive scoring averages.

Rising Stars and Stellar Teams

Sofia Day, a junior from Mainland Regional, set a personal best in the 800-meter run at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival, recording the fastest time in the state and the seventh fastest in the country this winter. Freshmen girls basketball players, such as Khalia Lewis and Jadyn Clinkscale, are making their mark in the Cape-Atlantic League.

The Southern Regional wrestling team is also flourishing with a 3-0 record in dual meets and nine champions at the Robin Leff Tournament. The Boardwalk Basketball Classic tournament in Wildwood featured some of its best matchups in years with 74 games over seven days, highlighting the vibrancy and competitiveness in the high school sports scene.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who stands as one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world, recently unveiled his new, luxurious holiday home in Alibaug. Situated in a high-end locale, the sprawling property extends over a 10,000-square-foot plot and brings forth a fusion of Californian and Konkan architectural styles. The four-bedroom villa is accentuated by
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
Frank Leboeuf Criticizes Chelsea's Performance, Particularly Noni Madueke, After Carabao Cup Semi-Final Defeat
8 mins ago
Frank Leboeuf Criticizes Chelsea's Performance, Particularly Noni Madueke, After Carabao Cup Semi-Final Defeat
Los Angeles Rams' Remarkable Turnaround Clinches Playoff Berth
9 mins ago
Los Angeles Rams' Remarkable Turnaround Clinches Playoff Berth
Peninsula School District Bolsters Security for High School Basketball Games
3 mins ago
Peninsula School District Bolsters Security for High School Basketball Games
Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Transformation: The Rise of Tre'von Moehrig
6 mins ago
Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Transformation: The Rise of Tre'von Moehrig
Los Angeles Rams' Remarkable Turnaround: From Rough Start to Playoff Berth
8 mins ago
Los Angeles Rams' Remarkable Turnaround: From Rough Start to Playoff Berth
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
11 seconds
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
Unveiling the Lesser-Known Side Effects of Acid Reflux
42 seconds
Unveiling the Lesser-Known Side Effects of Acid Reflux
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
2 mins
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
Maharashtra Speaker Verdict: Shinde Faction Recognized as Legitimate Shiv Sena; UBT to Appeal
2 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Verdict: Shinde Faction Recognized as Legitimate Shiv Sena; UBT to Appeal
Controversy Ignites as SP Leader Justifies 1990 Karsevak Firing in Ayodhya
2 mins
Controversy Ignites as SP Leader Justifies 1990 Karsevak Firing in Ayodhya
Peninsula School District Bolsters Security for High School Basketball Games
3 mins
Peninsula School District Bolsters Security for High School Basketball Games
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
5 mins
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
Crisis at Mayo University Hospital: 41 Patients Left Without Beds
5 mins
Crisis at Mayo University Hospital: 41 Patients Left Without Beds
Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Transformation: The Rise of Tre'von Moehrig
6 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Transformation: The Rise of Tre'von Moehrig
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
2 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
2 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
3 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
3 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app