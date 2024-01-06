Reese Downey Scores 1,000th Career Point Amidst High School Sports Highlights

Junior Reese Downey of Absegami High School carved a significant milestone in her basketball career, scoring her 1,000th point during the Braves’ 55-17 triumph over Kingsway Regional. The high school sports arena has recently been lit up by various noteworthy achievements by other student athletes and teams, adding to the thrill of competition.

Downey’s Historic Achievement

Downey’s milestone came during a match on December 27. The Fairleigh Dickinson recruit, who played a pivotal role in the Braves’ victory, had accumulated a total of 1,033 career points by the end of the game. Her performance stands out as one of the highlights in recent high school sports events.

Stellar Performances Across the Board

The Mainland Regional basketball teams have been showcasing stellar performances, boasting a combined record of 15-0 as of Friday. Southern Regional’s 2023 graduate, Ryan Cuberio, received the John Kaszuba Memorial Service Award for his contributions during the Score at the Shore basketball tournament.

Chase Hansen, a sophomore at Lower Cape May Regional, earned recognition as the most outstanding wrestler at two tournaments, maintaining an undefeated record of 12-0. Kori Segich, a senior at Ocean City, and Averie Harding, a junior at Egg Harbor Township, have piloted their respective basketball teams to strong starts with their impressive scoring averages.

Rising Stars and Stellar Teams

Sofia Day, a junior from Mainland Regional, set a personal best in the 800-meter run at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival, recording the fastest time in the state and the seventh fastest in the country this winter. Freshmen girls basketball players, such as Khalia Lewis and Jadyn Clinkscale, are making their mark in the Cape-Atlantic League.

The Southern Regional wrestling team is also flourishing with a 3-0 record in dual meets and nine champions at the Robin Leff Tournament. The Boardwalk Basketball Classic tournament in Wildwood featured some of its best matchups in years with 74 games over seven days, highlighting the vibrancy and competitiveness in the high school sports scene.