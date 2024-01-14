Reece Hunt’s Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory

In an assertive display of collegiate women’s hockey, Minnesota Duluth’s Reece Hunt, a former forward of Bemidji State, led her team to a sweeping 7-0 victory against her previous team with a natural hat trick. The game, which took place in Duluth on Saturday, saw Hunt score three goals at different intervals, effectively setting the tone for the rest of the match.

A Hat Trick to Remember

Hunt scored her goals at significant intervals, the first one in the first period at 8:50, another at 10:30, and the third in the second period at 12:53. These goals were pivotal in setting the pace for the University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) team. Hunt’s spectacular performance brought her season total to 11 goals, demonstrating her integral role in the team’s success.

Duluth’s Dominance Continues

The scoring didn’t stop with Hunt. The Bulldogs further showcased their dominance with additional goals by Grace Sadura, Mannon McMahon, Danielle Burgen, and Danielle Brunette. These contributions helped UMD improve their season record to 13 wins, 7 losses, and 2 ties, while maintaining their position in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) with a 10-6 record.

Defensive Mastery and Goaltending Excellence

UMD’s defensive performance was as impressive as their offensive. The team’s goaltender, Ève Gascon, earned a shutout, saving all 18 shots faced. On the other hand, Bemidji State’s goaltender Abbie Thompson was substituted by Eva Filippova after allowing 5 goals. Filippova managed to make 13 saves on 15 shots.

The loss further aggravated Bemidji State’s struggling season, their record falling to 3 wins, 18 losses, and 1 tie, with a WCHA record of 2-14. The game served as a stark reminder of the stark contrast in the current season’s fortunes of the two teams.