Reds Coach Alon Leichman Advocates for Israelis with 'Bring Them Home Now!' Glove on MLB Opening Day

Alon Leichman, the Cincinnati Reds assistant pitching coach, showcased a glove emblazoned with 'Bring Them Home Now!' on MLB opening day, signaling his support for Israelis held captive in Gaza. Embarking on his coaching journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, Leichman eventually ascended to a notable role with the Reds in 2022, marking his status as the first Israeli coach in MLB. His tenure includes playing and coaching roles for Team Israel, notably during the 2020 Summer Olympics.

From Israel to the Major Leagues

Leichman's unique journey in baseball began in the fields of Kibbutz Gezer, nestled between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, during a time when baseball was not a widely recognized sport in Israel. Despite never playing professionally, his passion for the game led him to significant roles, including pitching for Team Israel in international competitions. His talent and dedication caught the attention of the Los Angeles Dodgers, propelling him into the MLB coaching circuit.

A Symbol of Support

The glove, adorned with both a poignant message and the Israeli flag, serves as a powerful symbol of Leichman's solidarity with his homeland and those suffering. It was prominently displayed during the Reds' season opener against the Washington Nationals, drawing attention to the plight of Israelis currently held captive in Gaza. The gesture underscores the broader responsibilities athletes and coaches often feel towards their countries and causes beyond the sports arena.

Breaking Barriers

Leichman's ascendancy to the role of assistant pitching coach for the Reds not only highlights his professional achievements but also signifies a breakthrough for Israeli representation in major league baseball. His participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics and various coaching roles underscore a growing recognition of Israeli athletes and coaches on the global sports stage. As the first Israeli coach in MLB, Leichman is pioneering a path for future talents from his homeland.

Alon Leichman's gesture of support through his 'Bring Them Home Now!' glove transcends the baseball field, echoing a call for awareness and action that resonates well beyond sports fans. As he continues his career in MLB, his advocacy for Israeli causes and his groundbreaking role as a coach serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. Through his actions, Leichman not only champions the cause of those held captive but also embodies the spirit of perseverance and representation in the face of adversity.