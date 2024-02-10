Redemption in the Ring: How MMA Saved Johnny Eblen and Shaped the Upcoming PFL vs. Bellator Showdown

Johnny Eblen, Bellator's reigning middleweight champion, owes his life to the relationships forged within mixed martial arts (MMA). Before discovering fighting, Eblen was adrift, seeking temporary pleasures. He credits the sport for introducing him to Steve Mocco, Mike Brown, and Muhammed Lawal, among others, who played pivotal roles in his transformation.

A Life Saved by the Ring

Eblen's journey to the top of Bellator's middleweight division began when he was a troubled young man seeking solace in instant gratification. It was the relationships he formed in the world of MMA that pulled him from this dangerous path. Eblen's life now revolves around becoming a better person, rather than engaging in debates about who the best fighter in the world might be.

Steve Mocco, a two-time U.S. Olympian and former NCAA Division I champion, was one of the influential figures who helped shape Eblen's newfound direction. Mocco, who also serves as Eblen's wrestling coach, has been instrumental in honing the champion's skills and providing guidance both inside and outside the ring.

Mike Brown, a former WEC featherweight champion and American Top Team co-owner, and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal, a former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, have also played significant roles in Eblen's development. Their collective wisdom and experience have contributed to Eblen's growth as a fighter and as a man.

Impa Kasanganay: The Unstoppable Force

On February 24, Eblen will face a formidable opponent in Impa Kasanganay, the PFL light heavyweight champion. Kasanganay, born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to immigrant parents from the Republic of Congo, moved to a disadvantaged neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, he discovered football during his senior year of high school, earning a scholarship to Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2016.

While at Lenoir-Rhyne, Kasanganay began training in MMA and went on to earn three degrees. He turned professional in 2019, joining the UFC roster in 2020. After being released from the UFC following four fights, Kasanganay found himself broke and living in his car.

However, Kasanganay used this adversity as motivation, ultimately claiming the PFL light heavyweight title within a year. He is now determined to make his mark in the sport by facing Eblen in the first PFL vs. Bellator event, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Two Champions, One Stage

As the February 24 fight night approaches, both Eblen and Kasanganay are preparing to give their all in the ring. Eblen, grateful for the relationships that saved his life, seeks to further prove his worth as a fighter and a person. Kasanganay, fueled by his past struggles, is eager to etch his name in the annals of MMA history.

The PFL vs. Bellator: Champions event promises to be an unforgettable night of competition, as two champions from different promotions come together to test their skills and determination. In the end, their shared experiences and the relationships they've formed through MMA will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of this highly anticipated bout.