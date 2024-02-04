Redbirds Clinch Victory Over Sycamores: A Showcase of Free-Throw Proficiency

In a gripping Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball game at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, the Illinois State Redbirds clinched a 64-59 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores. The Redbirds' exceptional performance at the free-throw line proved pivotal in their triumph, with the team scoring 23 out of 25 attempts, translating to a remarkable 92.6 percent success rate.

Decisive Moments and Standout Performances

A decisive 3-pointer by Kate Bullman in the final minute of the game anchored Illinois State's lead. This victory improved the Redbirds' overall record to 14-6 and their conference record to 7-3. Meanwhile, the Sycamores' record slipped to 7-13 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Leading the charge for Illinois State was Maya Wong, who emerged as the top scorer for her team with 16 points. Wong demonstrated flawless execution from the free-throw line, hitting all eight of her attempts. DeAnna Wilson contributed 13 points to the win but fouled out with just 31 seconds left in the game. Besides her pivotal 3-pointer, Bullman scored 10 points and led her team with seven rebounds.

The Sycamores' Resistance

Despite their loss, the Sycamores put up a resilient fight. Mya Glanton led Indiana State's offense with 17 points. Even though the Sycamores shot a higher field goal percentage than Illinois State and outrebounded them, they committed more turnovers, which ultimately led to their downfall.

Looking Ahead

The Redbirds continue their three-game road trip at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to take on Northern Iowa. This victory, marking their third consecutive win, fuels their momentum as they aim to extend their winning streak in upcoming games.