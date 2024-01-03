en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Georgia

Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are gearing up to host the Georgia Southern Eagles in a highly anticipated Sun Belt conference matchup in Jonesboro, Arkansas. This pivotal game, set to commence on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST, will be the first time these two teams cross paths in the conference play this season.

A Glimpse at the Red Wolves’ Performance

The Red Wolves, despite a narrow defeat to the Georgia State Panthers, are set to approach this game with renewed vigor. The previous tussle saw Avery Felts delivering an impressive performance, contributing 21 points in the 91-90 loss. Currently, the Red Wolves boast a home record of 2-1 and are ranked seventh in the conference for defensive rebounds per game. Dyondre Dominguez leads the charge in this category, making him a player to watch in the upcoming match.

The Eagles: Aiming to Soar Higher

Meanwhile, the Eagles, fresh off their victorious start to their Sun Belt campaign, are seeking to bolster their overall record of 1-12. Despite the team’s struggle with turnovers, they have yet to capitalize on the opportunities when turnovers are kept to a minimum. Tyren Moore and Eren Banks are the key performers to watch out for the Eagles in this game.

Statistical Insights: A Tale of Numbers

Arkansas State averages 75.5 points per game, just under the 78.2 points that Georgia Southern allows their opponents. Conversely, Georgia Southern’s average score stands at 67.3 points per game, significantly lower than the 78.9 points that Arkansas State concedes. Based on these statistics, this game could be a close contest with a potential edge to the Red Wolves if they can capitalize on their scoring potential.

Form Guide and Expectations

Both teams are coming into this game with contrasting forms. Arkansas State has a record of 3-7 in their last ten games, while Georgia Southern has managed only a single victory in their last ten outings. This gives the Red Wolves a slight upper hand due to their better recent form. However, in the unpredictable world of sports, it’s anyone’s game until the final whistle. The upcoming game promises to be a captivating contest of strategy, skill, and sheer sporting spirit.

0
Georgia Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rain and Possible Light Snowfall Set to Blanket North Georgia

By Mazhar Abbas

Feasting for a Cause: Georgia's Wild Hog Supper Sets Legislative Agenda

By Mazhar Abbas

Georgia Introduces Stricter Infection Control Measures for Dental Clinics

By Mazhar Abbas

Georgia DOT Invests Heavily in Infrastructure Development: Awards 18 Projects

By Mazhar Abbas

Cherokee County Law Enforcement Makes Multiple Arrests in 24 hours ...
@Crime · 21 hours
Cherokee County Law Enforcement Makes Multiple Arrests in 24 hours ...
heart comment 0
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia’s Political Sentiments and EU Alignment

By Rafia Tasleem

Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia's Political Sentiments and EU Alignment
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili Makes a Political Comeback in Georgia

By Olalekan Adigun

Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili Makes a Political Comeback in Georgia
Georgian Wine Finds Favor with Chinese Consumers: A Trend Reflecting Global Wine Consumption Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Georgian Wine Finds Favor with Chinese Consumers: A Trend Reflecting Global Wine Consumption Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
15 seconds
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees
16 seconds
BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees
The Unexplored Potential of Mid-Career Sabbaticals in Rugby
51 seconds
The Unexplored Potential of Mid-Career Sabbaticals in Rugby
Jersey Ice-Skating Rink Closes for Safety Inspections and Repairs Following Storm Damage
1 min
Jersey Ice-Skating Rink Closes for Safety Inspections and Repairs Following Storm Damage
Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative
2 mins
Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
2 mins
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
2 mins
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
2 mins
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
3 mins
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
54 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
59 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app