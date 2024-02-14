Red Sox Pitcher Kenley Jansen Sidelined by Lat Soreness: A Temporary Setback

Red Sox Pitcher Kenley Jansen Sidelined by Lat Soreness

Just as the Red Sox were gearing up for spring training, a piece of unexpected news shook the team's morale. Kenley Jansen, the crucial right-hander in the Boston bullpen, reported to camp but was unable to join his teammates for a group workout due to general lat soreness.

A Mild Setback

The injury was announced by Boston's General Manager, Craig Breslow, who believes it to be mild. Breslow stated, "Kenley has been dealing with some lat soreness, so we're taking a cautious approach and holding him back from throwing for now." Jansen will not start his throwing program immediately, but the medical staff is working diligently to understand the situation better.

The four-time All-Star is optimistic about his recovery and hopes to be back on the mound in about a week. He said, "It's just a little soreness, nothing to worry about. I'll take it easy for a few days, and then I'll be ready to go."

A Frustrating First Year

Jansen joined the Red Sox last season after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His first year in Boston was marred by injuries and inconsistency, leading to a frustrating campaign for the veteran pitcher.

Despite a rocky start, Jansen managed to turn things around and became one of the few bright spots in the Red Sox bullpen. He finished the season with a 3.38 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched.

A Changed Role in the Upcoming Season

Boston's bullpen is considered a strength this year, which could lead to a changed role for Jansen in the upcoming season. With the addition of some new faces, the four-time All-Star might not be the go-to option for save situations anymore.

However, Jansen is not concerned about his role and is focused on helping the team win. He said, "I just want to do whatever I can to help the team. Whether that's closing games or pitching in the middle innings, I'm ready to do whatever it takes."

As the Red Sox continue their preparations for the upcoming season, they will be closely monitoring Jansen's progress and hoping for a speedy recovery. With his experience and talent, the team knows they can count on him to be a valuable asset in the bullpen.

In the meantime, the Red Sox will rely on their depth to carry them through spring training and the early part of the season. With a strong bullpen and a talented roster, the team is confident they can compete for a title in 2024.

