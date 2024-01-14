Red Rocks Gymnastics Team Ready to Rebound After Rare Stumbles

The University of Utah’s gymnastics team, the Red Rocks, found themselves off balance at the Sprouts Farmers Market Quad, finishing at an unanticipated fourth place. Despite the stumble, the team is all set to regain their footing at the Best of Utah meet on Monday, January 15.

Unexpected Missteps

Standout athletes Grace McCallum, a former Olympian, and Maile O’Keefe, a National Champion, faced rare missteps at the meet. McCallum experienced a wobble on the beam, while O’Keefe had an unexpected fall. The team finished with a score of 196.975, trailing behind Oklahoma and LSU.

Coach’s Reassurance

Head coach Carly Dockendorf addressed the media post-match, emphasizing the need for the team to learn from their errors. “Mistakes are a part of being human,” she said, steering her team’s focus towards improvement and moving forward. Dockendorf also highlighted some key improvements, specifically in the vault routines, which showed a significant leap forward.

Looking Forward

Members of the Red Rocks, including McCallum, O’Keefe, and Abby Paulson, expressed a positive outlook on the quick turnaround to the next meet. They see it as an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and live up to their season’s motto of ‘rowing the boat’ as a cohesive team. The Best of Utah meet is their chance to prove that a stumble is not a fall, and they are more than ready to take it on.