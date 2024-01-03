en English
Formula 1

Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Red Bull’s Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance

The year 2023 witnessed a remarkable period of dominance from Red Bull in the world of Formula 1, with the team securing victory in almost every race. This success is largely attributed to advancements in brake caliper technology, which Ferrari has acknowledged as a significant factor. The technological breakthrough not only gave Red Bull a weight advantage but also contributed to the consistency of their RB19 car across different track types.

Red Bull’s Technological Leverage

Red Bull’s dominance in the past season is a testament to the technological ingenuity behind the RB19. Building on the success of the 2022 model, the team managed to effectively reduce excess weight that had been a persistent issue in the current regulation cycle. The result was a car that exhibited formidable consistency, winning 10 of the last 11 races of 2022 and nearly every race in the 2023 season.

Notably, the team’s performance was not only a product of the car’s design, but also the innovative brake caliper technology. This technology, distinct from that used by Mercedes and Ferrari, seems to have provided Red Bull with a substantial weight advantage. The only race Red Bull did not win was in Singapore, where Ferrari and driver Carlos Sainz managed to interrupt their winning sequence.

Ferrari’s Struggle for Consistency

In contrast to Red Bull’s success, Ferrari faced challenges with their SF-23 car. The vehicle was highly sensitive to wind changes, leading to unpredictable performance across various track types. Despite securing three pole positions in the final six races, Ferrari ended the season just behind Mercedes and far behind Red Bull in the championship standings.

Ferrari’s technical head, Cardile, acknowledged the role of Red Bull’s brake caliper technology in their competitors’ success. However, Ferrari’s own performance was not without its highlights. The team’s victory in Singapore, led by Carlos Sainz, served as a break in Red Bull’s winning streak, demonstrating that even in the face of technological advancements, skill and strategy still play a crucial role.

Aston Martin AMR23’s Technical Modifications

Meanwhile, the Aston Martin AMR23 made several technical modifications throughout the season. Changes included sidepod bodywork, front wing design, and rear brake details. They also utilized tube-like cooling fins on brake calipers to reduce weight and improve cooling. Whether these modifications will pave the way for success in the upcoming seasons remains to be seen.

As the world of Formula 1 continues to evolve, the role of technological innovation becomes increasingly crucial. Red Bull’s success in the 2023 season serves as a testament to this, prompting all teams to reassess their strategies and technological advancements as they prepare for the races ahead.

Formula 1
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

