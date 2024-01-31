Recruitment, Positions, and Coaching Updates: Inside Notre Dame Football

John Marshall Pritchett, a three-star tight end prospect from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia, has made four visits to Notre Dame, the most recent of which was for the Ohio State game on September 23. Despite his consistent interest, Notre Dame has not yet extended an offer to Pritchett. The institution has already secured a commitment from four-star legacy recruit James Flanigan and has its sights set on four-star prospect Linkon Cure for the tight end position in the 2025 cycle. Notre Dame is scouting for two tight ends in the current cycle, and although Pritchett is not on the priority list, the recruitment door is not firmly closed.
Notre Dame's Positional Strategy
Eric Hansen from Rockville, Maryland, sought clarity on the distinctions among the roles of wide receivers and linebackers at Notre Dame. With three wide receivers in play, the team utilizes two outside receivers along with a slot receiver showcasing elite speed and superior tactical moves. The field receiver, positioned on the side with ample space, ideally possesses top-tier speed. In contrast, the boundary receiver is expected to demonstrate a substantial size advantage and physical prowess. The linebacker play at Notre Dame includes the mike (middle linebacker), will (weakside), and rover positions. The rover, a hybrid safety-linebacker, is required to cover a variety of offensive roles.
Quarterback Tryouts and New Coaching Developments
The upcoming spring camp at Notre Dame is widely anticipated to be a rigorous quarterback tryout, with the aim not just to determine the second-string quarterback but to foster team chemistry and circumvent potential disputes within the locker room. Riley Leonard is projected to be the frontrunner, but the trials may spring some surprises.
Newly appointed strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow has yet to announce his full staff, and the specifics of his vision for Notre Dame are expected to be disclosed at a later date. Transfers Rod Heard II and Beaux Collins are currently completing their degrees remotely and will participate in some spring activities. However, they will not partake in team lifts or full practices until the summer.
Special Teams and Coach Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame's special teams and head coach Marcus Freeman's maturation in his role were also discussed. The need for improvement in road games and game-day operations was particularly stressed, reflecting on the team's commitment to constant growth and development.