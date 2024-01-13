en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong

The Hawkeye Invitational witnessed a display of prowess and potential, as the Iowa track and field throwers began the new year on a high note. Among the women’s events, Alivia Bauer, in her fourth year, broke personal records in the weight throw with an impressive distance of 20.43 meters. This feat earmarked her as the fifth-best performer in the program’s history.

A Big Ten Contender Emerges

Ray Robinson, the team’s coach, lauded Bauer for her exceptional performance. He acknowledged her as a Big Ten contender and emphasized the likelihood of her advancing to medal positions. Bauer, on her part, expressed confidence in her progress and acknowledged the team’s overall success.

Jamie Kofron also delivered a commendable performance, finishing fourth with a throw of 19.57 meters.

Men’s Field: A Display of Power and Precision

On the men’s side, the competition was no less fierce. Second-year Sean Smith led the pack with a commanding 20.90-meter throw. Redshirt freshman Austin Busch set a personal record and secured the fourth-best throw in the program’s history with a 20.72-meter effort. Walker Whalen, another second-year, also reached a personal best with an 18.76-meter throw.

Shot Put: Dominating the Field

In the shot put event, Kat Moody bagged the title with a 16.38-meter throw, marking her authority in the field. Quintin Lyons led the men’s category with a powerful 16.65-meter throw. Adding to the list of personal bests, Austin West achieved a remarkable 14.90-meter throw.

As the Hawkeye Invitational continues, anticipation builds for the performances of the rest of the track and field team. Fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker aims to break his own 60-meter school record, while third-year Paige Magee is set to push boundaries in the 60-meter hurdles. The stage is set for these athletes to etch their names in the annals of the institution’s sporting history.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 seconds ago
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
In a hard-fought showdown on the basketball court, the Los Angeles Clippers clinched a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, concluding the game with a decisive score of 128-119. The Clippers demonstrated an impeccable shooting competency throughout the game, as they achieved a field goal percentage of 55.1% and a remarkable three-point percentage of 48.4%. Clippers’
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
6 mins ago
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
6 mins ago
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
28 seconds ago
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
31 seconds ago
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
2 mins ago
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
Latest Headlines
World News
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
5 seconds
L.A. Clippers Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in Competitive Game
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
29 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
32 seconds
Bobby Lashley's Team Name Tease: An Unexpected Twist on WWE SmackDown
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
2 mins
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
3 mins
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
6 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
6 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
7 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
8 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app