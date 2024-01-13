Record Performances at Hawkeye Invitational: Iowa Track and Field Athletes Start the Year Strong

The Hawkeye Invitational witnessed a display of prowess and potential, as the Iowa track and field throwers began the new year on a high note. Among the women’s events, Alivia Bauer, in her fourth year, broke personal records in the weight throw with an impressive distance of 20.43 meters. This feat earmarked her as the fifth-best performer in the program’s history.

A Big Ten Contender Emerges

Ray Robinson, the team’s coach, lauded Bauer for her exceptional performance. He acknowledged her as a Big Ten contender and emphasized the likelihood of her advancing to medal positions. Bauer, on her part, expressed confidence in her progress and acknowledged the team’s overall success.

Jamie Kofron also delivered a commendable performance, finishing fourth with a throw of 19.57 meters.

Men’s Field: A Display of Power and Precision

On the men’s side, the competition was no less fierce. Second-year Sean Smith led the pack with a commanding 20.90-meter throw. Redshirt freshman Austin Busch set a personal record and secured the fourth-best throw in the program’s history with a 20.72-meter effort. Walker Whalen, another second-year, also reached a personal best with an 18.76-meter throw.

Shot Put: Dominating the Field

In the shot put event, Kat Moody bagged the title with a 16.38-meter throw, marking her authority in the field. Quintin Lyons led the men’s category with a powerful 16.65-meter throw. Adding to the list of personal bests, Austin West achieved a remarkable 14.90-meter throw.

As the Hawkeye Invitational continues, anticipation builds for the performances of the rest of the track and field team. Fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker aims to break his own 60-meter school record, while third-year Paige Magee is set to push boundaries in the 60-meter hurdles. The stage is set for these athletes to etch their names in the annals of the institution’s sporting history.