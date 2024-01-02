en English
Boxing & MMA

Record Payouts from California Boxers’ Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Record Payouts from California Boxers’ Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits

An unprecedented surge in payouts from the California Professional Boxers’ Pension Plan has seen 33 retired fighters pocket a total of $531,000 in 2021. This marks the highest distribution since the plan’s inception in 1999, signaling a shift in the fortunes of retired boxers in the Golden State.

Uncovering the Hidden Pension Plan

The pension plan, a little-known lifeline for boxers, was established in 1982 and has since been financed by ticket sales. However, many former pugilists are blissfully unaware of its existence. An investigation by The Los Angeles Times in May 2021 shone a light on this issue, revealing that a large number of eligible boxers were not notified about their benefits, leading to a glut of unclaimed accounts.

Qualification and Distribution

To qualify for the pension, boxers must have fought a minimum of 75 rounds in California, with no more than a three-year hiatus. The eligibility age is 50, with the payout amount reflecting the number of rounds fought and the associated purses. Currently, 165 retired boxers are eligible but have been unreachable due to outdated contact information. However, in the wake of The Times’ exposé, the California State Athletic Commission, under the stewardship of Andy Foster, has enlisted investigators to enhance outreach to these beneficiaries.

The Inflation Factor

Despite these promising strides, the pension plan is not without its shortcomings. A critical flaw is the lack of adjustment for inflation, which substantially impacts the financial health of the recipients. The most substantial payout to date was $203,000, awarded to Shane Mosley in 2022. While this amount may appear sizeable, the failure to account for inflation diminishes its purchasing power, leaving recipients in a precarious financial state.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

