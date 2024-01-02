Record Payouts from California Boxers’ Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits

An unprecedented surge in payouts from the California Professional Boxers’ Pension Plan has seen 33 retired fighters pocket a total of $531,000 in 2021. This marks the highest distribution since the plan’s inception in 1999, signaling a shift in the fortunes of retired boxers in the Golden State.

Uncovering the Hidden Pension Plan

The pension plan, a little-known lifeline for boxers, was established in 1982 and has since been financed by ticket sales. However, many former pugilists are blissfully unaware of its existence. An investigation by The Los Angeles Times in May 2021 shone a light on this issue, revealing that a large number of eligible boxers were not notified about their benefits, leading to a glut of unclaimed accounts.

Qualification and Distribution

To qualify for the pension, boxers must have fought a minimum of 75 rounds in California, with no more than a three-year hiatus. The eligibility age is 50, with the payout amount reflecting the number of rounds fought and the associated purses. Currently, 165 retired boxers are eligible but have been unreachable due to outdated contact information. However, in the wake of The Times’ exposé, the California State Athletic Commission, under the stewardship of Andy Foster, has enlisted investigators to enhance outreach to these beneficiaries.

The Inflation Factor

Despite these promising strides, the pension plan is not without its shortcomings. A critical flaw is the lack of adjustment for inflation, which substantially impacts the financial health of the recipients. The most substantial payout to date was $203,000, awarded to Shane Mosley in 2022. While this amount may appear sizeable, the failure to account for inflation diminishes its purchasing power, leaving recipients in a precarious financial state.