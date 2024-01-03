en English
Sports

Record-High Ticket Prices for College Football Playoff National Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
Record-High Ticket Prices for College Football Playoff National Championship

The College Football Playoff national championship game, set to take place at Houston’s NRG Stadium, has sparked a surge in ticket prices on the secondary market. With Michigan and Washington battling for the title, this year’s event has hit record-high prices, becoming the third-most expensive championship game since the playoff’s inception in 2015.

Record-High Ticket Prices

The average ticket price has skyrocketed to $3,282, with the stadium’s 71,000 seats sold out. The fervor peaked when Michigan secured its place in the final after triumphing over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, pushing average ticket prices to an unprecedented $5,758. However, the prices took a 43 percent dip following the exit of Texas from contention. With Texas off the table, fans who were hoping for a home-ground advantage were left disappointed, causing a ripple effect on the secondary market.

Price Range in the Secondary Market

The secondary market currently presents a wide range of prices for fans still eager to be part of the action. The cheapest ticket on StubHub is listed at $950, granting you a spot near the upper deck’s pinnacle. In stark contrast, those seeking a prime view from a front-row seat at the 50-yard line will have to shell out a whopping $98,000 – a testament to the intense demand and fervor surrounding this year’s championship.

Expectations for Further Price Changes

While the current prices may seem staggering to some, there is a glimmer of hope for fans on the hunt for a bargain. Prices are predicted to decrease as the game day approaches, mimicking last year’s trend. In the previous season, ticket prices for the TCU-Georgia title game plunged 67 percent from the semifinal day to the championship day. Whether this trend will hold true for this year remains to be seen, but it provides a potential respite for fans looking to witness the thrilling finale without breaking the bank.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

