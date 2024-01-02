Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective

Unprecedented levels of legal sports betting swept across the United States in 2023. For the first time since the expansion of legal betting in 2018, wagering exceeded $100 billion. Records were broken as American bettors lost a net amount of $9 billion, according to industry reports. Thirty-seven states, along with the District of Columbia, participated, with New York spearheading the market. New Jersey and Illinois followed suit, with Nevada’s betting market retaining its strength against predictions of decline.

A Year of Wins and Losses

Sportsbooks saw an upsurge in win rates, particularly due to the rise of parlay betting. States reported win rates of eight to nine percent or higher. Betting incidents of note included significant losses such as a $1.4 million lost bet on the Los Angeles Chargers and a six-figure loss by a seasoned bettor on the Purdue Boilermakers. Yet, there were also substantial wins. One bettor won a staggering $113,755.57 from a 25-cent, 21-leg NBA parlay. Another bettor pocketed a $399,472.71 win from a $1 six-leg parlay on UFC 285.

Football Reigns Supreme

The Kansas City Chiefs were the most popular NFL team for bettors at Caesars Sportsbook. DraftKings revealed that the top 10 teams in terms of money bet and the top eight in terms of number of bets were all NFL teams. This underscores the NFL’s dominance as America’s favorite league for betting.

Future of Sports Betting

Legal tussles and new developments continue to shape the future of sports betting in America. The Florida Supreme Court is expected to rule on a sports betting case brought by West Flagler Associates concerning the rights of Florida’s voters and the legality of online sports betting. Meanwhile, North Carolina is set to launch mobile sports betting by the end of February. The North Carolina Lottery Commission, which is still accepting applications, expects to authorize a dozen mobile operators. Ohio’s sports betting industry has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in its initial year, highlighting the potential for growth and profit in this industry.