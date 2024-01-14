Record-breaking Performances Kick-off Indoor Season at UW Indoor Preview

The UW Indoor Preview, marking the kick-off of the indoor track and field season at Dempsey, witnessed stellar performances from both fledgling and seasoned athletes from the University of Washington. The event was highlighted by record-breaking feats, personal bests, and triumphs that set the stage for the upcoming season.

Record-breaking Performances

NCAA mile champion, Luke Houser, set a new school and Dempsey record in the 3,000-meters, clocking a formidable time of 7:40.40. This remarkable performance is a testament to Houser’s continued dominance in his field. Additionally, an 800-meter All-American, demonstrating versatility and sheer athletic prowess, stepped up to the mile and seized the NCAA lead with the second-fastest time in the school’s history.

Standout Moments and Achievements

Another standout moment unfolded when a Pac-12 scorer reached a personal best in the long jump, ranking fifth nationally. The event showcased numerous top-10 Husky records, particularly in the men’s and women’s pole vault, the men’s 400-meters, and horizontal jumps. New athletes made their mark by winning their first home meets, including victories in the triple jump and pole vault. The women’s mile was led by an athlete who set a six-second personal record, also achieving the new NCAA-leading time.

Team Efforts and Impressive Debuts

The men’s long jump squad had a clean sweep, occupying the top four places, with a noteworthy final attempt that placed an athlete second in the school’s all-time record. The women’s pole vault team showcased their depth by claiming the top four spots, asserting their supremacy in the event. The men’s 1600m relay team clinched a first-place finish, while their female counterparts secured fourth place. The event also featured striking debuts, particularly in the 1,000-meters, with athletes ranking third and fifth in school history, respectively.

The UW Indoor Preview concluded with a robust showing from the Huskies across various disciplines, setting an optimistic tone for the forthcoming indoor season.