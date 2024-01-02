en English
Hockey

Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
Record-Breaking Performances in the NHL: Rookie Bedard, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hellebuyck Shine

The National Hockey League (NHL) has seen a flurry of remarkable performances over the past month, with several players setting records and earning accolades. At the forefront of this wave of talent is rookie Bedard, who has made an indelible mark by topping all rookies with 10 assists and 15 points over 15 games.

Raising the Bar

Established star Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has set a new franchise record by scoring 29 points in a single calendar month. This achievement surpasses Peter Stastny’s 28-point month from 1981. MacKinnon’s feat follows a 19-game point streak, featuring nine multi-point performances and a standout game with four goals and an assist. From Cole Harbour, N.S., MacKinnon is now second in league scoring with 58 points.

Leaders in the Game

In terms of goal-scoring, 26-year-old Auston Matthews is leading the NHL with 29 goals in 33 games. Matthews, a two-time winner of the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy, is once again demonstrating his prowess on the ice. On the defensive end, 30-year-old goaltender Connor Hellebuyck shares the league lead in wins. His performance metrics, including a goals-against average of 2.34 and a save percentage of .919, position him second in the rankings, right behind Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken.

Continued Dominance

Hellebuyck, a previous Vezina Trophy recipient for the top goaltender in the 2019-20 season, continues to rank among the NHL’s best with 17 wins. Such performances set the stage for an exciting season, with records being shattered and new talent emerging, promising a thrilling watch for NHL fans.

Hockey
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

