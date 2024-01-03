en English
Canada

Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women’s Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone

Montreal’s Ann-Sophie Bettez emerged triumphant in Ottawa, delivering the winning goal against a backdrop of a record 8,318 spectators. The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Montreal secured a win against PWHL Ottawa in the first-ever PWHL overtime session with a score of 3-2. This encounter marked a historic moment, setting a new attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game, surpassing the previous North American record held in Sweden.

Historic Night for Women’s Hockey

The PWHL, born from the merger of the former Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, made its on-ice debut to a sellout crowd of 2,537 in Toronto. This success was mirrored in Ottawa, with 8,318 fans turning up to support their club, shattering previous records. Ottawa’s head coach, Carla MacLeod, emphasized the significance of this event, stating that the experience outweighed the game’s result.

A New Era for Women’s Hockey

The game underscored the tremendous strides taken in the professional treatment of female players. Gone are the days when players had to raise funds to compete. Today, a sustainable model has been established, enabling players to focus solely on their sport. Notably, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman played a role in choosing Ottawa as a franchise location, reflecting his belief in the city’s potential for hosting a team.

Embracing the Future of Women’s Hockey

The overwhelming turnout at the Ottawa-Montreal game is a testament to the growing interest and support for women’s hockey. It also reflects the efforts of league officials and the Ottawa team’s business staff in promoting the sport. The PWHL is committed to building a strong bond with the community. As the league gears up for more games in Boston, New York, and Minnesota, the momentum generated in Ottawa is expected to continue.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

