Record Attendance at Central Otago Trotting Club’s Racing Event

On the lush greens of Central Otago, the Trotting Club staged a memorable event, uniting a crowd of enthusiasts unprecedented in the club’s history. As articulated by Club President Graham Sinnamon, the event’s success was a testament to the tenacity of the club, the racing community, and the enduring appeal of the sport.

Record Attendance and Unwavering Support

The event’s success was fueled by a turnout that far exceeded expectations. The betting agency TAB, anticipating the surge, deployed an additional 51 staff members to manage the day’s proceedings. The crowd’s size was significant not only in terms of numbers, but also for the hope it instilled in racing supporters. At a time when many volunteer-run clubs are struggling, this turnout was a beacon of reassurance.

Family-friendly Atmosphere and Exciting Races

The overcast weather set the stage for a comfortable day of racing, accompanied by a smorgasbord of food and drink options and picnic setups. Beyond the races, children revelled in the day’s festivities, enjoying a range of free activities from rides to a scavenger hunt. The event’s highlight was undoubtedly the 100m mobile start sulky derby, a family-oriented race sponsored by Highlands Motorsport Park. The Ramsay family from Invercargill emerged victorious, winning a voucher for the park.

Community Effort and Future Prospects

Despite the sacrifices made by the club, which included foregoing holiday celebrations, the event was embraced with open arms. In a personal touch, the event also served as a hen party for Josie Frew, who celebrated her impending nuptials alongside friends. Summing up the event, Sinnamon expressed his gratitude for the committee’s efforts, the community’s support, and the sponsors’ generosity. He emphasized that the success of such events hinges on teamwork and the unseen work behind the scenes, thereby setting the stage for a promising future for the club.