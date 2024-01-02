en English
New Zealand

Record Attendance at Central Otago Trotting Club’s Racing Event

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Record Attendance at Central Otago Trotting Club's Racing Event

On the lush greens of Central Otago, the Trotting Club staged a memorable event, uniting a crowd of enthusiasts unprecedented in the club’s history. As articulated by Club President Graham Sinnamon, the event’s success was a testament to the tenacity of the club, the racing community, and the enduring appeal of the sport.

Record Attendance and Unwavering Support

The event’s success was fueled by a turnout that far exceeded expectations. The betting agency TAB, anticipating the surge, deployed an additional 51 staff members to manage the day’s proceedings. The crowd’s size was significant not only in terms of numbers, but also for the hope it instilled in racing supporters. At a time when many volunteer-run clubs are struggling, this turnout was a beacon of reassurance.

Family-friendly Atmosphere and Exciting Races

The overcast weather set the stage for a comfortable day of racing, accompanied by a smorgasbord of food and drink options and picnic setups. Beyond the races, children revelled in the day’s festivities, enjoying a range of free activities from rides to a scavenger hunt. The event’s highlight was undoubtedly the 100m mobile start sulky derby, a family-oriented race sponsored by Highlands Motorsport Park. The Ramsay family from Invercargill emerged victorious, winning a voucher for the park.

Community Effort and Future Prospects

Despite the sacrifices made by the club, which included foregoing holiday celebrations, the event was embraced with open arms. In a personal touch, the event also served as a hen party for Josie Frew, who celebrated her impending nuptials alongside friends. Summing up the event, Sinnamon expressed his gratitude for the committee’s efforts, the community’s support, and the sponsors’ generosity. He emphasized that the success of such events hinges on teamwork and the unseen work behind the scenes, thereby setting the stage for a promising future for the club.

New Zealand Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

