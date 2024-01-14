en English
Record 97 Clubs Apply for Step 6 in National Game System: A Testament to English Football’s Growing Ambition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
As the heartbeats of local communities, Step 7 football clubs form the bedrock of England’s National Game System, a layered pyramid of competition driving the grassroots game onward. Recently, The Football Association (FA) unfurled the list of these clubs daring to dream, the ones who have applied to make the leap to Step 6. This year, a record-breaking 97 clubs have stepped forward, edging out last year’s figure of 93 and ushering in a renewed sense of optimism.

Clubs and Criteria: The Road to Step 6

The 97 ambitious entities hail from 43 different feeder leagues, a detail that spells out the potential for up to 43 promotions to Step 6. However, as with any game where stakes are high, rules are in play. Only one club per league, after all, is eligible for promotion, making each move a strategic dance between ambition and ability.

While sporting accomplishments undoubtedly form a significant part of this decision, they’re not the sole determinant. Equally important is the fulfilment of certain facility standards, overseen by organizations like Sports Ground Development. The aim is to ensure that clubs stepping into the National League System are armed with the necessary infrastructure to support their games and operations.

Shaping the Future of Football: Sports Ground Development

At the helm of this infrastructural revolution is Tom Cooper, the Managing Director of Sports Ground Development. His role – and indeed, the role of his organization – is crucial in the development of quality sports facilities. Their work guarantees that the clubs meet the stringent criteria required to enter Step 6 of the National Game System, thereby shaping the future of football in the country.

With the list of hopeful clubs now public, the ball is in their court to prove they have what it takes to step up. The journey ahead is fraught with challenges, but the rewards – a spot in the National League System – are worth the fight. The coming months will undoubtedly bring a compelling narrative of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will to the forefront of English football.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

