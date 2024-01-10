Recent High School Boys’ Basketball Games: A Roundup of Triumphs

High school boys’ basketball games across different regions have recently reached their conclusions, with a variety of outcomes. Albuquerque Academy clinched a victory over St. Pius X, managing to outshine their opponents with a score of 58-47. Bernalillo, on the other hand, didn’t just win against Gallup but secured their triumph with an imposing 74-58 scoreline.

Edge of Your Seat Finishes

Carlsbad’s bout with Artesia was a nail-biter, with the former narrowly edging out the latter 40-36. In contrast, Cimarron’s game against Native American Community Academy was far from narrow. The former displayed a dominant performance, concluding the game with a staggering 71-26 score. Cliff also had a successful outing against Lordsburg, beating them 52-33. Escalante, likewise, managed to overcome Cuba with a score of 72-46.

A Show of Strength

In another impressive display, Hagerman emerged victorious against Mescalero Apache, ending the game at 72-40. Kirtland Central, too, exhibited their prowess by defeating Crownpoint 78-41. Magdalena’s game against Ramah, however, was not just a victory, but an overwhelming win, culminating with a score of 86-15. NMMI’s game against Loving was a close one, but they managed to come out on top, finishing at 65-60.

Decisive Victories

Portales proved their mettle against Moriarty, ending the game at 57-28. Similarly, Rehoboth triumphed over Zuni, securing a 59-38 scoreline. Sandia outperformed Rio Rancho, securing a 72-62 victory. Rounding out the list of triumphs, Volcano Vista outshone Manzano with a final score of 73-55. These scores were provided by Scorestream.com. Those interested in further details or verification are advised to consult with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc.