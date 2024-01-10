en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Recent High School Boys’ Basketball Games: A Roundup of Triumphs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Recent High School Boys’ Basketball Games: A Roundup of Triumphs

High school boys’ basketball games across different regions have recently reached their conclusions, with a variety of outcomes. Albuquerque Academy clinched a victory over St. Pius X, managing to outshine their opponents with a score of 58-47. Bernalillo, on the other hand, didn’t just win against Gallup but secured their triumph with an imposing 74-58 scoreline.

Edge of Your Seat Finishes

Carlsbad’s bout with Artesia was a nail-biter, with the former narrowly edging out the latter 40-36. In contrast, Cimarron’s game against Native American Community Academy was far from narrow. The former displayed a dominant performance, concluding the game with a staggering 71-26 score. Cliff also had a successful outing against Lordsburg, beating them 52-33. Escalante, likewise, managed to overcome Cuba with a score of 72-46.

A Show of Strength

In another impressive display, Hagerman emerged victorious against Mescalero Apache, ending the game at 72-40. Kirtland Central, too, exhibited their prowess by defeating Crownpoint 78-41. Magdalena’s game against Ramah, however, was not just a victory, but an overwhelming win, culminating with a score of 86-15. NMMI’s game against Loving was a close one, but they managed to come out on top, finishing at 65-60.

Decisive Victories

Portales proved their mettle against Moriarty, ending the game at 57-28. Similarly, Rehoboth triumphed over Zuni, securing a 59-38 scoreline. Sandia outperformed Rio Rancho, securing a 72-62 victory. Rounding out the list of triumphs, Volcano Vista outshone Manzano with a final score of 73-55. These scores were provided by Scorestream.com. Those interested in further details or verification are advised to consult with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
In a pulsating showdown, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a narrow victory over the Toronto Raptors, marking their second consecutive win in over a month. This hard-fought triumph signifies a crucial turning point for the Lakers, as they strive to enhance their position in the league standings. Key Players Shine as Lakers Clinch Victory The
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
11 mins ago
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
16 mins ago
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins ago
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
8 mins ago
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
9 mins ago
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
Latest Headlines
World News
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
1 min
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
3 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
3 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
3 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
4 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
4 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
41 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app