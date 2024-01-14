Recent High School Boys’ Basketball: A Spectrum of Outcomes

In a recent array of high school boys’ basketball games, the scores revealed a spectrum of outcomes, reflecting the competitive spirit of the sport in the region. Some teams secured resounding victories, while others won with narrow margins in closely fought contests.

Albuquerque High Seizes a Clear Win

Albuquerque High demonstrated their dominance on the court with a decisive victory over Del Norte. The game concluded with a significant point difference, Albuquerque High leading the scoreboard at 74-39.

Artesia and Capital Claim Triumphs

Artesia also marked a win against Belen, finishing the game with a 68-59 score. In another match, Capital managed to outmaneuver Goddard, bringing home a victory with a 51-25 score.

Close Contests and Commanding Wins

Centennial and Roswell had spectators on the edge of their seats in a nail-biting game that saw Centennial win by a narrow margin of 56-54. Chaparral, on the other hand, had a comfortable victory over EPLA, Texas, with a dominating 62-23 scoreline. Cliff also secured a win against Cobre, ending the game on a high note with a 46-32 score.

Deming emerged victorious in a tense game against Hatch Valley, marking a 57-55 win. Floyd overcame Dora with a 43-35 score, while Grady managed to outscore Elida with a 58-40 result. In an impressive show of skill, Grants scored an incredible victory against Miyamura, ending on an 89-56 scoreline. Highland won against West Mesa with a 55-49 score, while Hope Christian managed a close win over Hobbs, ending the game at 77-72.

In other games, Pine Hill defeated Cottonwood Classical 54-45, and Sandia Prep managed to edge out McCurdy with a 60-58 score. Santa Fe overcame Rio Rancho 67-63, while Santa Fe Prep dominated Moriarty, ending the match with a 69-43 score. These games highlight the intense competition and skilled performances that define high school basketball in the region.