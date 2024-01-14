Recent Girls’ High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories

Recent girls’ high school basketball games have been a rollercoaster of competitive action, with various teams securing victories that have both widened and tightened the margins within their respective leagues. Among the matchups, Chapmanville triumphed over Scott with a significant lead, finishing at 82-49. East Fairmont managed to squeeze out a close win against Ripley with a score of 61-54, while Greenbrier West comfortably defeated Richwood with a score of 51-28.

Close Matches and Decisive Victories

Lincoln and Martinsburg battled it out in a closely fought game, eventually tipping in Lincoln’s favor at 54-48. From Maryland, Mountain Ridge had a decisive victory over Frankfort, concluding at 55-21. Nitro outscored Philip Barbour with a final score of 81-59, and North Marion clinched a victory against Spring Mills with a score of 70-43. In a nail-biting encounter, Oak Hill narrowly beat Robert C. Byrd 40-36.

High-Scoring Matches and Dominant Wins

Petersburg had a high-scoring match against Mountain Mission from Virginia, claiming victory at 78-71. Sissonville secured a win against Keyser with a score of 56-44, and South Harrison dominated Magnolia, concluding the game at 59-18. In a game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Spring Valley managed to hold off Morgantown with a narrow victory of 46-41. Summers County emerged victorious against Mingo Central with a score of 54-30.

Final Scores and Triumphs

Tucker County defeated Tug Valley 56-42, University overwhelmed John Marshall 92-55, Weir triumphed over Fairmont Senior at 80-57, and Wheeling Central had a close win against Williamstown at 50-47. Wheeling Park, in a display of sheer basketball prowess, decisively beat Buckhannon-Upshur with a score of 89-40. These scores were provided by Scorestream.com, and readers are encouraged to check with the distributor for further information on these electrifying matchups.