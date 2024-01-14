en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Games: High Scores and Competitive Matchups

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Games: High Scores and Competitive Matchups

In a series of exhilarating boys’ prep basketball games, the court was lit with competitive matchups and high-scoring games across various regions. In a notable scoreline, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose bested Evansville, sealing the game at 66 to 51. Other significant matchups saw Aquinas edge out Arcadia 73 to 38, and Arrowhead secure a victory against Waunakee with a final score of 77 to 65.

Bloomer and Brookfield Academy Dominate

Bloomer showcased their strength by dominating Mondovi with a substantial lead, concluding the game at 71 to 20. Similarly, Brookfield Academy outperformed the University School of Milwaukee with an impressive score of 75 to 58. Elk Mound also marked a commanding victory over Prescott, with a final scoreline of 60 to 37.

Nail-Biting Games and High Scores

In a game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau narrowly defeated Fall Creek with a score of 55 to 52. High-scoring games set the theme, with Nicolet amassing 92 points against Homestead’s 83, and Saint Croix Central managing a win against Northwestern with 71 to 63.

Out-of-State Teams Make Their Mark

Some games featured out-of-state teams making their mark. East Ridge from Minnesota triumphed over Onalaska with a score of 68 to 57, and Superior from Wisconsin showed their superiority over Proctor from Minnesota with a decisive score of 68 to 35.

Postponements and Cancellations

Alongside these results, several games, involving teams such as Bonduel, Valders, and Cristo Rey, were postponed or cancelled due to various reasons. These schedule changes highlight the ongoing external factors that continue to impact the regular progression of the high school basketball season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 seconds ago
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
In an adrenaline-charged basketball encounter, the California Golden Bears were pitted against the Oregon Ducks. The game was marked by a riveting performance from both teams, with the Ducks eventually prevailing in a close contest, 80-73. California’s Persistent Effort California put forth a strong offensive and defensive show. Their field goal (FG) percentage stood at
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
Jack Perry's Dramatic Return and Rebellion at NJPW's Battle In The Valley
21 seconds ago
Jack Perry's Dramatic Return and Rebellion at NJPW's Battle In The Valley
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
22 seconds ago
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
Custom Puffer Jackets: The Intersection of Sports, Fashion, and Celebrity Culture
9 seconds ago
Custom Puffer Jackets: The Intersection of Sports, Fashion, and Celebrity Culture
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
15 seconds ago
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
Jordan Joslyn and Adrian Torres Triumph at the Patrick J. Morales Memorial Tournament
15 seconds ago
Jordan Joslyn and Adrian Torres Triumph at the Patrick J. Morales Memorial Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
5 seconds
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
15 seconds
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
Jordan Joslyn and Adrian Torres Triumph at the Patrick J. Morales Memorial Tournament
15 seconds
Jordan Joslyn and Adrian Torres Triumph at the Patrick J. Morales Memorial Tournament
A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard's Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation
16 seconds
A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard's Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation
Jack Perry's Dramatic Return and Rebellion at NJPW's Battle In The Valley
21 seconds
Jack Perry's Dramatic Return and Rebellion at NJPW's Battle In The Valley
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
22 seconds
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in Thrilling Basketball Match
29 seconds
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in Thrilling Basketball Match
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
2 mins
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
3 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
24 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
24 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
37 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
41 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
46 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app