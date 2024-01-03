Recap of All Elite Wrestling’s 2023 Pay-Per-View Events

2023 was an exhilarating year for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), with the organization hosting a series of eight pay-per-view events that captivated audiences worldwide. Beginning with Revolution in March and culminating with Worlds End in December, these events featured iconic matches that set significant milestones in the world of professional wrestling.

AEW’s 2023 Pay-Per-View Lineup

The year’s PPV schedule was initiated by Revolution, followed by Double or Nothing in May. In an unprecedented move, AEW joined forces with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) to deliver the second Forbidden Door event in June. The AEW made its UK debut with the All In event, drawing more than 70,000 wrestling enthusiasts to Wembley Stadium in August. Shortly thereafter, All Out took place in the heart of Chicago, succeeded by WrestleDream in Seattle, which marked the AEW debut of Adam Copeland. Full Gear in November and Worlds End in December brought the year to a thrilling close.

Highlight Matches of 2023

The match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe at Collision was a standout, captivating audiences with its intense in-ring storytelling. Their rematch at All In in London was a notable opener, setting a high bar for the rest of the event. The face-off between Page and Strickland at WrestleDream delivered a riveting match, while Jon Moxley’s victory over Orange Cassidy at All Out marked the end of Cassidy’s iconic run.

MJF and Bryan Danielson‘s long-standing feud culminated in an unforgettable match that spanned over an hour, with MJF ultimately claiming victory through submission. The year also saw the reignition of the rivalry between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door in Canada. High stakes and personal tensions elevated this match, making it a significant highlight of the year.

AEW’s Impact on Professional Wrestling

AEW’s series of pay-per-view events in 2023 showcased not only the skills of its wrestlers but also the organization’s ability to deliver high-quality, engaging content consistently. These events have further solidified AEW’s position as a leading entity in professional wrestling, offering a platform for both established and emerging talents to shine.