Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools

The second week of January 2024 is all set to witness an impressive convergence of young sports talent. The Rebisco Volleyball League (RVL) Under-19 National Finals will be hosting over 400 schools from across the nation, marking a significant event in the evolution of grassroots volleyball in the country.

RVL’s Grassroots Volleyball Initiative

Beginning at the GameVille Ballpark in Mandaluyong from January 8 to 10, the multi-day event will then move to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City from January 11 to 13. The RVL, which has managed to draw participation from a staggering 460 schools, is a major part of Rebisco’s grassroots volleyball development initiative. This initiative is aimed at providing young athletes with a competitive environment to hone their skills and measure up against the country’s best talents.

Aiming to Elevate Local Standards

This event is not just a competition, but a concerted effort to elevate the standard of play at the local level. It seeks to support athletes at the onset of their sports careers, fostering an infrastructure that allows talent to be nurtured and exhibited on a national stage. Such endeavours are crucial in not only identifying promising athletes but also in cultivating a culture of sportsmanship and excellence that transcends the game.

Rebisco’s Investment in Volleyball

In addition to its youth programs, Rebisco also sponsors professional teams, such as the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, thus highlighting their investment in the sport at multiple levels. The Cool Smashers recently clinched the championship in the PVL Second All-Filipino Conference 2023, attesting to Rebisco’s commitment to fostering winning teams. Further information about the RVL Under-19 National Finals will be disseminated through Rebisco Volleyball’s social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram, keeping fans and participants well informed.