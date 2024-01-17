Rebecca Romijn 'Blindsided' by Ex-Husband John Stamos' Memoir Revelations

With a stir in the entertainment world, Rebecca Romijn, the American actress and former model, recently expressed feelings of being blindsided by the content of John Stamos' memoir. The revelations made by her ex-husband have created ripples in the industry, signalling an element of surprise and discomfort in Romijn's reaction.

Surprising Revelations

Stamos, in his memoir titled 'If You Would Have Told Me,' accused Romijn of infidelity and painted a vivid picture of the emotional turmoil of betrayal during their divorce. Romijn's husband, Jerry O'Connell, decided to stay away from the controversy, showing no interest in reading Stamos' memoir. Romijn, who maintained her silence until now, expressed her shock and surprise at the content of her ex-husband's memoir.

Feeling Blindsided

Breaking her silence, Romijn revealed in a recent interview that she was surprised by her portrayal in Stamos' memoir. She felt blindsided by the content, which included Stamos crediting himself with aiding Romijn's acting career, suggesting her friends negatively affected their marriage, and implying infidelity on her part. Stamos' memoir has thus served as a platform for the 'Full House' star to air his side of the story.

No More Silence

Rebecca Romijn, finally breaking her silence at the Critics' Choice Awards, admitted that she was very surprised and shocked by the headlines, and felt blindsided by it. The memoir, in which Stamos accused Romijn of infidelity and feeling 'emasculated' by her success, has certainly raised eyebrows. Romijn and her current husband, Jerry O'Connell, have chosen not to engage further or contribute to book sales through headlines.