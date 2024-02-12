Realty ONE Group International Redefines Real Estate in Canada with Tech-Forward Approach

Realty ONE Group International, a modern lifestyle brand in real estate, is expanding its franchise in Canada. In the last year alone, they've opened four offices, with more on the horizon. This strategic expansion aims to unite the brand across the entire country.

The UNBrokerage: A New Era in Real Estate

Realty ONE Group International, known as the UNBrokerage, is revolutionizing the real estate industry. They're investing heavily in infrastructure to empower their agents with advanced analytics and AI integrations. This tech-forward approach is creating a network of offices that embody the UNBrokerage philosophy.

A Purpose-Driven Lifestyle Brand

With over 19,000 professionals in 20 countries and territories, Realty ONE Group International is a force to be reckoned with. They were named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for three consecutive years.

ONE Summit International 2024: Where Legends are Made

The annual ONE Summit International 2024, held in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week, was a testament to the brand's growing influence. Nearly 3,000 real estate professionals from the US and 20 countries attended the event.

The star-studded lineup included NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, sportscaster Chris Berman, and America's Got Talent's Terry Crews. The football-themed event, 'Where Legends are Made,' also featured performances by the Las Vegas Raiders' House Band and Raiderettes.

The 4th annual ONE Cares Walk, led by the Beverly Carter Foundation's Founder Carl Carter Jr., kicked off the event on Sunday. The organization now boasts over 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 US states and 20 countries and territories.

As Realty ONE Group International continues its expansion into Canada, it's clear that they're not just growing; they're setting a new standard in real estate. With their commitment to technology, agent empowerment, and a lifestyle brand philosophy, they're redefining what it means to be a real estate company in the 21st century.

