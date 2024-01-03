Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer

In a recent turn of events, Takefusa Kubo, a winger for Real Sociedad, has voiced his concerns over the physical treatment he received from Alaves players during their latest match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Kubo, a Japanese international and former Real Madrid player, has emphasized the need for better protection of players who are often the target of harsh tackles on the field.

The Call for Better Player Protection

Kubo’s criticism came in the wake of numerous rough tackles he endured during the game. In an interview with DAZN following the match, he expressed the need for better protection for players attempting to make significant contributions to the game. His plea is not just for himself but extends to all players who are frequently subjected to heavy challenges in La Liga.

A Broader Perspective on Player Safety

Resonating with his sentiment are other skillful players such as Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, who have also been at the receiving end of harsh tackles. Kubo emphasized the lack of consequences for these undue challenges that undermine player safety and hinder the performance of talented players.

Implications for Future Games

His concerns come at a critical juncture with the 1/8 final of the Champions League against PSG approaching. Kubo aspires to play as technically as possible, and avoiding injury from bad tackles is a significant part of that aspiration. His remarks on the need for better player protection highlight a broader appeal for the welfare of players and the enforcement of rules that safeguard them on the field.