Football

Real Madrid’s Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Real Madrid’s Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves

In a pivotal move involving their budding talent, Real Madrid has ended the loan tenure of Julen Jon Guerrero with AS Roma, allowing him to join Alaves instead. The promising youngster, son of Athletic Bilbao legend Julen Guerrero, has negotiated a contract with Alaves, extending until 2025. As a unique aspect of this agreement, Guerrero will have the chance to display his prowess in both the B team and the senior team, presently under the guidance of Luis Garcia Plaza.

A Strategic Move by Real Madrid

Real Madrid, rather than demanding a transfer fee for Guerrero, has opted for a more strategic approach. The club has secured a clause in the contract that entitles them to 50 percent of any future sell-on fee, should Alaves decide to transfer Guerrero to another team in the future. This insightful move ensures that Real Madrid will still benefit from Guerrero’s potential success, even after his departure from the club.

A Hopeful Future for Guerrero

Guerrero, who has been a part of Real Madrid’s academy since his formative teenage years, has had his share of experiences on loan. He played 18 games in the third tier for Amorebieta last year, and made five appearances for Roma this year. Now, as he returns to Spanish football, he steps into Alaves’ B side with the hope of making a significant impact. With the support of Alaves and the opportunity to play closer to home in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Guerrero is poised for a hopeful future in the sport.

A Win-Win Agreement

This strategic agreement seems to be a win-win situation for all parties involved. Real Madrid, while letting go of their young talent, has ensured a potential return on investment. Alaves, on the other hand, has secured a promising player who could significantly contribute to their future success. And Guerrero, receiving the opportunity to rise in his native Spanish football landscape, carries forward the legacy of his father’s iconic career. As the football world keenly watches, the young talent is expected to make a mark in the coming years.

Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

