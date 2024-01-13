en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Real Madrid’s Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Real Madrid’s Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League

In a surprising turn of events, Spanish international midfielder Isco, who currently plays for Real Madrid, is reportedly seeking a transfer due to a lack of regular first-team playtime. Despite showing considerable talent, Isco has found it challenging to secure a consistent starting position at the Bernabeu. This situation has led him to consider the Premier League as a potential new chapter in his career.

Isco Eyes Premier League

The Premier League, known for its competitive nature and high-quality football, is considered a suitable destination for an attacking midfielder like Isco. His ability to create scoring opportunities and his excellent ball control skills could be a valuable addition to any team in the league. While there is speculation about interest from several top clubs, Arsenal, managed by Arsene Wenger, is believed to be keen on acquiring Isco’s services.

Potential Competition for Isco’s Transfer

However, Arsenal’s pursuit of Isco may not be a walk in the park. They are likely to face stiff competition from other prominent Premier League teams, including those led by Jurgen Klopp and the then-current Chelsea manager. Given Isco’s potential impact on the field, it’s no surprise that multiple clubs would be vying for his signature.

Real Madrid’s Transfer Fee for Isco

Real Madrid, while understanding of Isco’s desire for more playtime, is expected to set a transfer fee of over €35 million for the 23-year-old player. This hefty sum reflects Isco’s value as a player and the potential he brings to any team he joins. Amid the transfer interest from AC Milan and other clubs, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or any other Premier League club will meet Real Madrid’s asking price and secure Isco’s services.

0
Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
2 mins ago
nxtedition Showcases Innovative Video Production Platform at ISE Barcelona 2024
For the first time, nxtedition is showcasing its innovative capabilities at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona. Known for its microservices-based video production environment, the company is demonstrating how its single, intuitive user interface can manage all facets of complex live events. This allows producers and directors to direct their attention towards communication and
nxtedition Showcases Innovative Video Production Platform at ISE Barcelona 2024
£10 Million Cocaine Bust in Spain: British Nationals Arrested
8 mins ago
£10 Million Cocaine Bust in Spain: British Nationals Arrested
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
5 hours ago
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
Gomez Awaits Trial Over Alleged Assassination Plot, Father Claims Innocence
3 mins ago
Gomez Awaits Trial Over Alleged Assassination Plot, Father Claims Innocence
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
6 mins ago
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Spanish Startup Sateliot Eyes €30M Funding for Satellite Constellation Expansion
6 mins ago
Spanish Startup Sateliot Eyes €30M Funding for Satellite Constellation Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
7 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
37 seconds
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
47 seconds
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
1 min
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
1 min
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
1 min
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
2 mins
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
3 mins
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
54 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app