en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina

In a compelling match that saw top-tier football clashing with the lower leagues, Real Madrid emerged victorious in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 fixture. A resilient effort from fourth-division club Arandina was not enough to deter the mighty Madrid, who netted three goals to secure their progression into the next round of Spain’s annual knockout football competition.

Real Madrid Asserts Dominance

Real Madrid’s comprehensive performance was marked by goals from Joselu, Diaz, and Rodrygo, overcoming the spirited Arandina with a score of 3-1. The victory was a demonstration of Madrid’s continued pursuit of success across all competitions, regardless of the level of the opposition.

(Read Also: Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum)

Arandina’s Valiant Stand

Despite being a fourth-tier club, Arandina showcased commendable determination against the football giants. Although they eventually succumbed to the expected defeat, their consolation goal in stoppage time served as a testament to their tenacity and will to compete, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

(Read Also: Chris Hughton: A Football Pathfinder Breaking Racial Barriers)

Implications for the Tournament

Advancing to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid continues to defend their championship reign. The match’s result not only solidifies Madrid’s dominance in the tournament but also sets an electrifying stage for the upcoming rounds, where the stakes will only get higher.

Read More 

0
Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
3 mins ago
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
In the pulsating world of football, the FA Cup third round has offered a plethora of exhilarating moments, setting the stage for an electric fourth round and impending Carabao Cup semi-finals. The resilience of Liverpool, the dominance of Manchester City, and the mixed fortunes of Premier League sides have painted a vivid picture of competition,
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
1 hour ago
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
2 hours ago
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
26 mins ago
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
44 mins ago
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
1 hour ago
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Latest Headlines
World News
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
30 seconds
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
1 min
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
2 mins
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
2 mins
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
Jaggery Tea: A Warming Beverage with Health Promoting Benefits
3 mins
Jaggery Tea: A Warming Beverage with Health Promoting Benefits
OIC Urges Implementation of UN Resolutions for Kashmiri Self-Determination
3 mins
OIC Urges Implementation of UN Resolutions for Kashmiri Self-Determination
Community Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Surgery for Two-Year-Old Joey Conway
3 mins
Community Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Surgery for Two-Year-Old Joey Conway
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
3 mins
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
Essential Pharma Acquires European Rights to Colobreathe, Enters Rare Disease Market
4 mins
Essential Pharma Acquires European Rights to Colobreathe, Enters Rare Disease Market
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app