Real Madrid Sets Sights on Xabi Alonso for 2025 Managerial Role Amid Impressive Leverkusen Tenure

Real Madrid has pinpointed Xabi Alonso as their prime managerial target for 2025, following his notable achievements with Bayer Leverkusen. Despite drawing interest from football giants Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Alonso has opted to extend his stay at Leverkusen, eyeing treble success this season. This decision has opened a pathway for Real Madrid to secure his services in the future, banking on their shared history and Alonso's rising coaching profile.

Alonso's Coaching Success at Leverkusen

Alonso's strategic acumen has propelled Bayer Leverkusen to the forefront of European football, challenging for the Bundesliga title and making significant progress in both the DFB Pokal and UEFA Europa League. With a decisive lead in the league and upcoming critical matches, Alonso's side demonstrates his capability to manage at the highest level. His commitment to Leverkusen until 2026, as confirmed by CEO Carro, underscores his dedication to the project and his ambition to elevate the team further.

Madrid's Long-term Vision

Real Madrid's interest in Alonso isn't surprising given his illustrious playing career at the Bernabeu and his managerial potential. With Carlo Ancelotti's contract extension recently announced, Madrid is laying the groundwork for a seamless transition by targeting Alonso for 2025. This forward-thinking approach reflects Madrid's strategy to blend the club's rich history with fresh, innovative coaching talent. Alonso's affinity with Madrid and his proven track record makes him an ideal candidate to lead the club into a new era.

Implications for Leverkusen and Madrid

While Alonso remains focused on his current objectives with Leverkusen, the speculation surrounding his future underscores his rising stock in European football. Leverkusen's desire to continue building with Alonso at the helm indicates their belief in his vision. For Real Madrid, securing Alonso's services would not only be a nod to their past successes with him as a player but also a step towards ensuring their competitive edge in the future. As the 2025 season approaches, the potential for Alonso's return to Madrid adds an intriguing layer to football's managerial carousel.

As anticipation builds around Alonso's next move, his current focus remains on achieving success with Leverkusen. The possibility of a future at Real Madrid, however, presents an exciting prospect for both the club and fans alike, signifying a blend of tradition and innovation that could herald a new chapter