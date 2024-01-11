en English
Spain

Real Madrid Outlast Atletico in Thrilling Super Cup Semi-Final

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Real Madrid Outlast Atletico in Thrilling Super Cup Semi-Final

In a pulsating Spanish Super Cup semi-final, Real Madrid outlasted Atletico Madrid in an extra-time thriller. The match was a roller-coaster ride of intense moments and key performances, culminating in a 5-3 victory for Madrid. The game’s narrative was studded with milestones, as Antoine Griezmann surpassed Luis Aragonés to become Atletico’s all-time top scorer with 174 goals.

Player Performances

Goalkeeper Kepa’s performance was underwhelming, with a paltry rating of 3, reflecting his inability to instill confidence. In stark contrast, Dani Carvajal put on a masterclass, scoring the crucial equalizing goal, and providing two decisive assists. His perfect rating of 10 epitomizes his stellar performance on the night. He was not alone in the limelight, as Antonio Rudiger impressed with a powerful headed goal, and Ferland Mendy added to the defender’s scoring tally.

Midfield and Forward Line

Tchouameni and Modric struggled to exert control in the midfield, failing to effectively close down space or dictate the tempo. Fede Valverde, however, showcased his versatility, providing an assist and playing a pivotal role in the midfield. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, despite a slow start, grew into the game, intensifying the pressure on Atletico’s defense.

Impact of Substitutes

Substitutes played a significant role in the match’s outcome. Brahim Diaz and Joselu, in particular, made an immediate impact. Diaz scored a crucial goal, while Joselu netted the winner, turning the tide in Madrid’s favor. Toni Kroos, despite being booed for his previous comments on Saudi Arabia, put in a flawless performance. Dani Ceballos, though featuring briefly, maintained perfect passing stats.

The last substitute, Arda Guler, was on the field for the decisive goals but was not rated. Real Madrid will now face either Barcelona or Osasuna in the final, setting up a potential El Clasico showdown. The match served as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and thrilling nature of football, and the significant role individual performances can play in shaping the outcome.

0
Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

