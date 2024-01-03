en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Real Madrid Leads Spanish La Liga: A Look at Recent Matches and Upcoming Fixtures

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Real Madrid Leads Spanish La Liga: A Look at Recent Matches and Upcoming Fixtures

In the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid has climbed to the zenith of the league table with a whopping 48 points. Nipping at their heels are Girona and Atletico Madrid, with 45 and 38 points respectively. The recent matches have been a spectacle of thrilling football, with victories for Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Granada, Celta Vigo, and Real Madrid.

Recent and Upcoming Matches in La Liga

The most recent games saw quite a show, with Rayo Vallecano claiming a victory against Getafe with a 2-0 scoreline, and Valencia outplaying Villarreal 3-1. Granada, too, impressed with a 2-0 win over Cadiz. In other matches, Celta Vigo edged past Betis with a 2-1 victory and Real Madrid maintained its top form with a 1-0 win over Mallorca.

Football enthusiasts should mark their calendars for the upcoming duels. Girona and Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns, while Osasuna will take on Almeria. Sevilla has a promising encounter with Athletic Bilbao, and Las Palmas will challenge Barcelona, promising some intense football action in the days to come.

Standings and Upcoming Matches in La Liga 2

Moving on to La Liga 2, Leganes has emerged as the frontrunner with 39 points. Racing Club de Ferrol and Gijon have also shown commendable performances, trailing closely behind. The upcoming fixtures include Eibar squaring off against Racing Santander and Alcorcon gearing up to face Mirandes. In another anticipated match, Racing Club de Ferrol will confront Espanyol.

Other Local and Community News

In other news, a Macy’s store is set to be replaced by fast food outlets, while a former chancellor has been defending himself over porn videos. A teenager has been charged for arson, and UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow has been fired. In La Crosse, there have also been sporadic mentions of local business and community news, adding to the diversity of stories that are shaping the world around us.

0
Local News Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
5 mins ago
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
In a decisive move, the newly elected members of the DuBois City Council have terminated the employment of the city’s suspended manager, John “Herm” Suplizio, and accepted the resignation of Solicitor Toni Cherry. This action was taken immediately after the council members were sworn into office during their reorganizational meeting. Firing of Suspended City Manager
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Alvord Gears Up for Its First Food Truck Park: An Emerging Community Hub
29 mins ago
Alvord Gears Up for Its First Food Truck Park: An Emerging Community Hub
BAM (Bagels at Mahwah): A Fresh Addition to Mahwah's Culinary Scene
39 mins ago
BAM (Bagels at Mahwah): A Fresh Addition to Mahwah's Culinary Scene
Jeffersonville Police Department Eyes New $1.28M Mobile Command Center
12 mins ago
Jeffersonville Police Department Eyes New $1.28M Mobile Command Center
Mayfield Village: A Year in Review and the Road Ahead
16 mins ago
Mayfield Village: A Year in Review and the Road Ahead
The Rise of Local Businesses in the Wake of Departing Global Brands
20 mins ago
The Rise of Local Businesses in the Wake of Departing Global Brands
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
31 seconds
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
52 seconds
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
53 seconds
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
58 seconds
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
2 mins
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
2 mins
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
2 mins
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
3 mins
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
3 mins
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
43 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app